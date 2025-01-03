'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton wants to date a woman after husband's death: "I'm ready..."

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton's husband Caleb Willingham passed away in June 2023

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is trying to move on in her life following the death of her husband Caleb Willingham! During the highly-anticipated finale of the TLC show, Tammy poured her heart out to her brother Chris Combs, and sister-in-law Brittany Combs. In the finale of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6, Tammy candidly spoke about her late husband Caleb and expressed her desire to get back to the dating scene.

“It's almost been a year since Caleb passed. I think I'm ready to start looking for somebody,” Tammy said. Soon after, her brother Chris told her that the only thing that mattered to him was that the person she ended up with should treat her well. “Lately I've been feeling like it's time for me to start moving on and to start seeking love again, but this time I'm thinking of seeing a female. As it stands right now, I don't want to be with another man. It just doesn't feel right. I don't even have those feelings for a guy anymore after Caleb passed," she shared in a private confessional.

For the unversed, let us tell you, that Tammy and Caleb met each other for the first time at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center which is located in Gibsonburg, Ohio. Then, Tammy was staying at the nursing home to work on her weight loss journey. During their time at the center, the two fell head over heels in love with each other and they ended up tying the knot in November 2022. At that time, Tammy was asked if Caleb was the love of her life and she told People magazine, “What’s not to love? He really fit in with our family.”

After seven months, Caleb passed away at the age of 40. At the time of writing, the exact cause behind Caleb's death is unknown. Later on, in July 2023, Tammy had the support of her loved ones as she attended the memorial service of her late husband Caleb. After some time, Tammy candidly spoke about Caleb and shared, "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Earlier this year, Tammy talked freely about her sexuality after her husband Caleb's sudden demise. In January, she shared a video on her TikTok page where she replied to a user who asked if she was transgender after she used Pride flag and transgender flag emojis in the caption of a post. “No, I’m not trans. I’m just a supporter of everybody. I was saying I was pansexual but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed. So, I’m like a lesbian. I was just showing support. I’m not a hater. Love is love. Everybody deserves love whether they’re gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary, or whatever. I’m just a lover," she shared in the TikTok video.