'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman shares unseen photos of Tammy Slaton from rehab

Tammy Slaton’s sister Amanda shares throwback rehab video, celebrating her 500+ lbs weight loss success.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman is rooting for her younger sister Tammy Slaton as she continues her weight loss journey. According to Tyla, Halterman shared a video featuring screenshots of video calls between the two sisters. Halterman captioned the clip, "@queentammy86 @queentammy86 flashback to rehab FaceTime days. We are so proud of you sis. Keep pushing forward to accomplish your goals you got this and we got you! @amyslaton_halterman @chris.combs.5243 #1000lbsisters #sisters #family #flashbacks #siblings #realityshow #tlc."

For those living under a rock, Tammy first garnered the viewers' attention in 2020 alongside her sister Amy Slaton when the two starred in the TLC reality series. During their time on the show, the Slaton siblings faced several mental and physical challenges while trying to shed those extra pounds. In the last couple of years, the Slaton sisters have had drastic transformations. When we talk about Tammy, she has dropped a lot of weight in the last few years.

Tammy previously spent nearly 14 months at a rehab center named Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, for her weight loss. Following that, she underwent bariatric surgery in 2022. Before her surgery, she had a near-death experience. She was put in a medically induced coma by the doctors after her family revealed that she had stopped breathing.“I woke up and got my surgery. I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime. Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it," she said at that time, as per People magazine.

Soon after, many fans took to the comments section and praised Tammy for her great transformation. One social media user wrote, "She’s done amazing!!!! But so has the whole family, loads to be proud of." Another user went on to say, "Congratulations to Tammy! I can’t wait to see her before & after pics when she’s finished! Congratulations to all of the siblings! I wonder how many lbs all of u lost together… all of u look great!" A person remarked, "Tammy looks like a whole different person! I'm sure she's feeling as good as she looks. You all have done fantastic." A fourth fan commented, "It’s amazing how change is gradual and often one doesn’t notice how much has changed until looking back. Tammy, and all of you, have made amazing progress and should be proud of how well you have done."

According to Parade, Tammy once weighed 725 pounds. Since then, she has lost over 500 lbs. In August 2024, she revealed that she was down to 225 pounds. “I know I can’t dance. I’m just up here having fun trying to make everybody smile and pass it around and spread the word that anything is possible. You’re strong. You’re beautiful. You are love. You are enough. Never forget that," she captioned the clip. In an October 2024 episode of '1000-lb Sisters', Tammy paid a visit to her surgeon Dr. Eric Smith to get an update regarding her skin removal surgery. Then, Smith asked Tammy to lose another 100 pounds and she surpassed his expectations. “I surpassed Dr. Smith's goal, my goal, all the goals! I’m so ready for skin removal!” she said in the clip.