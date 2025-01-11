'1000-Lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman reveals new love interest after moving on from RJ

Amanda Halterman, one of the popular faces from TLC’s ‘1000-Lb Sisters,’ has officially introduced a new character in her love life. After healing from a heartbreak and overcoming setbacks, Halterman recently debuted her new love interest, Leonard Moore, via a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating New Year’s Day 2025. Fans of the reality TV star were quick to offer their congratulations, marking a head-over-heels moment in her otherwise challenging journey. Halterman has seen her fair share of struggles in finding love. Following her divorce from ex-husband Jason Halterman in 2022, Halterman ventured into a whirlwind romance with RJ in 2023.

The relationship saw her uprooting her life in Kentucky to move to Florida. However, things took a shocking turn in May 2024, when RJ ghosted Halterman after a brief visit to his family. Despite reaching out several times, Halterman received no response and was left heartbroken. Sharing her pain candidly, Halterman confessed, “So, this is the post that I have dreaded to make…I haven’t seen RJ since May 1. He left to go see his family and I came to Kentucky to finish working. He was supposed to be here on, like, the 24th or the 25th, never showed up. I texted, I called, and even tried to contact the family members that I had numbers [for] and nobody responded. And no contact since…Ya, girl got ghosted,” as reported by InTouch Weekly.

Despite the heartbreak, she remained positive and returned to live with her sister Amy Slaton. She remarked, “Wasn’t the first time. I forgave him the first time. God has a reason for me to be here…Ya girl is single. I’m not sure I’m ready to mingle. I don’t know that I’ll ever be the same after this, and I’m not sure what to do with all of the memories, the pictures, all of those things…I’m OK with being the person who needs help right now. … I’m also OK with being by myself.”

Halterman’s resilience paid off when she soft-launched a new romance on social media. In an Instagram post on New Year’s Day 2025, she shared a montage of celebration pictures. Among the carousel was a snap of a mystery man with his arm around her shoulder and another image showing her hand resting on his chest. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the man was tagged in the post and is named Leonard Moore. Fans were swift to speculate, with one critic asking, “Is that the new boo?” Another remarked, "He must be tall cos she said she’s 6 feet." Halterman subtly confirmed that he is actually 5' 11, as noted by Screenrant.

Someone else questioned, “You’re back in Kentucky, are ya single? Are ya visiting or officially back?” To which Halterman responded, “I am officially back for a short time and am not single. In a happy healthy relationship.” Halterman’s decision to keep her relationship with her new beau private for some time seems a repercussion of her past experiences.