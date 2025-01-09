'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton reveals what she wants in her future partner: "I’m looking for..."

It looks like '1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton is back on the dating scene after being arrested for drug possession and child endangerment

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton is ready to explore the dating scene again! In a private confessional during the Tuesday, December 17, episode of the TLC reality series, she shared what she’s looking for in a partner. “I’m looking for somebody tall, dark, and handsome, preferably with teeth and a little bit of hair. A family man, a businessman, whatever … a conscious man. But not no f*** boy man," she said, as per In Touch Weekly.

In the episode, fans also witnessed Slaton getting all dolled up for a sexy photoshoot, which she revealed was for content on her dating app profile. The 37-year-old reality TV personality further added, “It just feels good to get out of my element. But not all of these pictures are for my dating profile. Some of these pictures are just for me. Or … it could be for my next boyfriend that comes over.” When we talk about Slaton's love life, she was previously married to her high school sweetheart Michael Halterman. The two first met in high school in the early 2000s, and they tied the knot in March 2019 in a beautiful ceremony in Nashville, according to Us Weekly. Together, they built a family, welcoming their first child, son Gage, in November 2020, followed by their second son, Glenn, in July 2022.

However, Slaton and Halterman's marriage wasn't meant to last forever. Over the years, Halterman didn’t put in enough effort to support Slaton while she raised their children, leading to their divorce in September 2023. In February 2023, Slaton moved out of the home she shared with Halterman and into her sister, Tammy Slaton’s house. It seems she later returned to the house during the divorce proceedings. By May 2023, Halterman told a judge he had moved back in with his mother, sister, and brother in a three-bedroom home, sleeping on his mother's couch while figuring out his next steps. He also mentioned that his two children, Gage and Glenn, stayed in his mother’s room when they visited him, as per Screenrant.

Their divorce was finalized in October of the same year, with the ex-couple agreeing to share the joint custody of their sons. At the time, Halterman's living situation raised concerns for Slaton, who wasn’t sure his mother could handle caring for two young children at her age. It’s unclear if Halterman has moved out of his mother’s house, but it seems he’s still living there in 2024. Since her divorce, Slaton has been focused on healing and raising her children, but recently, she’s faced some troubling moments.

On September 2, 2024, Slaton and her then-boyfriend, Brian Lovvorn, were arrested at a Tennessee Zoo for drug possession and child endangerment. According to E! News, the police were alerted after Slaton was bitten by a camel. The local Crockett County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement, noting, "Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle. The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law." Slaton and Lovvorn were later released on a $20,000 bond.

As per documents obtained by E! News, the 37-year-old reality star recently pleaded guilty to one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of simple possession of mushrooms. The plea deal was submitted to Tennessee’s Crockett County courthouse on December 19. Speaking about the incident, an insider shared, “The fact that she was charged with having drugs in the car when she was on a day out with her kids is horrifying. Her kids are her world to her and she’s putting them at risk and risking losing custody, clearly she is not in a good place. She was absolutely shattered by her divorce and still trying to pick up the pieces, it’s a very tough time for her.”