Zendaya's juicy tennis drama gets a major streaming update

With a raunchy chemistry between Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor, ‘Challengers’ delivers the goods when it comes to heart-pounding romance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Prime Video has officially acquired the rights for Zendaya's steamy love-triangle sports-drama 'Challengers', and it will be available to stream from Thursday, September 19. You can already rent or buy the film, but soon it'll be streaming on Amazon. The movie stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor in a story about two tennis players competing for love and victory.

'Challengers' has been a real showstopper since its US theatrical debut on April 26, 2024, and its subsequent moves to PVOD on May 17 and MGM+ on July 29 - raking in over $94 million worldwide! With a stellar 88% critics's score and 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's clear this film is a must-watch, even for casual movie lovers. Directed by the acclaimed Luca Guadagnino and written by Justin Kuritzkes, with top-notch producers like Bernard Bellew, Guadagnino, and Amy Pascal on board, 'Challengers' is that one movie that's got everyone talking!

What is 'Challengers' about?

'Challengers' made over $94 million at the box office (@netflix)

Imagine being best friends and tennis partners since high school, only to have your friendship torn apart by love and ambition. That's what happens to Patrick and Art in 'Challengers'. They both fall for the talented and beautiful Tashi after winning the Junior Open in 2006 and their lives take different paths. Tashi becomes Art's coach and wife, but their relationship is tested when Patrick, now a struggling tennis player, enters the same tournament as Art.

Years later, they're reunited on the tennis court, but there's more at stake this time than just a game. As they face off in the final match, secrets and lies surface, including a one-night stand between Patrick and Tashi. Will their friendship survive, or will the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat tear them apart forever? That's for you to find out.

How to stream 'Challengers' on Prime Video?

A still from ‘Challengers’ (Netflix/@nikotavernise)

You can start streaming 'Challengers' on Prime Video from Thursday, September 19. Don't have a Prime Video subscription? We got you covered!

Prime membership costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually, with various discounts available.

'Prime Access' is $6.99/month for government assistance recipients, while 'Prime Student' is $7.49/month or $69/year for college enrollees, offering exclusive perks.

Amazon provides a 30-day trial for Prime and Prime Access, allowing users to explore benefits before committing.

'Challengers' trailer