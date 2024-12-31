You won’t believe how low Kate Gosselin’s net worth is despite her decade long reality TV stardom

Raising eight children is no easy feat, and Kate Gosselins’ living situation is certainly reflecting that

Kate Gosselin, former star of 'Jon & Kate Plus 8', once soared to fame as the mother of eight, but reports suggest her financial situation has taken a turn. Once earning $250,000 per episode of 'Kate Plus 8', Gosselin made $6 million in 2010 alone, as per The Richest. However, as of 2023, she is reportedly struggling financially after her children left for college and has been having difficulty finding work, as per The Sun. Now living alone in North Carolina, Kate's financial struggles have surprised many fans who remember her earlier success. How did the matriarch of such a popular reality show end up in this situation?

Raising eight children is no easy feat, and the Gosselins’ living situation reflected that. Initially, the family moved from their home in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, to a $1.2 million property in Wernersville to accommodate the growing family. In 2021, Kate relocated to a $750,000 lakeside home in Troutman, North Carolina, with four of her children, according to Pop Culture. She reportedly sold her Pennsylvania home for $1.085 million after listing it for $1.299 million in 2020, as per The Sun UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8)

Kate has also shared her financial woes in a conversation with Bethenny Frankel, noting she saved most of her earnings for her children’s college funds, as per The Hollywood Gossip. She said, “We don’t wear the top brands... but college, school, and their house—where they live—are important.” However, her monetary struggles were quite evident in 2022 when it was revealed that Jon accused Kate of taking $100,000 from their children's trust funds in 2019 to cover living expenses, as per court documents obtained by The Sun UK. Kate admitted to borrowing the money, which Jon discovered after gaining custody of two of their children, Hannah and Collin, who both had funds missing from their accounts.

This financial controversy, coupled with Kate’s previous decisions, including sending Collin to a special needs program that led to accusations from the child as per The Hollywood Gossip, has intensified public scrutiny of her parenting and financial management. So what is Kate up to nowadays? Well, she's reportedly 'hunting for money' and considering selling her North Carolina home while seeking new TV opportunities to support her finances, as per In Touch Weekly.