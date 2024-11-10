Where are the Gosselins now? Jon leaves TV behind as family steps away from the public eye

Jon Gosselin has custody of his two children, Collin and Hannah

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The Gosselins have mostly left their reality TV days behind by 2024, with many of the kids now living their lives away from the cameras. The sextuplets, now teenagers, are similarly staying out of the limelight.

They've moved past the drama that once dominated every moment of their reality television show, now focusing on personal growth and independence. These days, Jon Gosselin has custody of his two children, Collin and Hannah, who live with him. Collin, now 20, though she has denied the allegations. He is currently attending college at Penn State, following a tumultuous period in a behavioral institution. Hannah has also shared her own experiences from her time living with Kate.

Where is Jon Gosselin now?

Jon Gosselin, 46, has primary custody of Hannah and Collin. Much more tight-lipped about his life in recent years, he occasionally speaks out about his strained relationship with his ex-wife, Kate. After a yearlong custody battle, Jon was granted custody of Hannah and Collin in 2018.

He often spoke out about the challenges his children faced, such as Collin's placement in a behavioral facility, and how frequently the public misinterpreted his actions as a parent. Jon's life has stabilized and become far more private than the rest of the family. He works as a DJ and now lives in Pennsylvania.

Jon Gosselin is father of eight (Instagram/ @jongosselin1)

Kate Gosselin now focuses on her career

Now 49, Kate Gosselin has continued to focus on her career, maintaining a public presence, though less frequently than in the past. She had been working on several projects in TV and, according to rumors, was looking for more opportunities due to financial troubles.

She remains somewhat estranged from several of the children, particularly Hannah and Collin, both of whom have expressed bitterness about the way she treated them. Over the years, Kate has fought back in the media, claiming that she acted in the best interest of her family.

Collin Gosselin has railed against his reality star mother, Kate Gosselin, for taking out her anger and frustration on him as a child (Instagram/@collingosselin/@kateplusmy8)

Cara and Mady Gosselin have largely kept themselves out of the spotlight

The two oldest siblings, Cara and Mady Gosselin, who are now both in their twenties, have largely stayed out of the spotlight. Cara, the more private twin, went off to college in New York. Meanwhile, Mady has a more substantial social media presence and has been more vocal about aspects of her life, including her time at Syracuse University

Jon Gosselin reveals he hasn’t spoken to twin daughters Mady and Cara in nearly a decade after nasty custody battle with Kate Gosselin (Instagram/@jongosselin/@kategosselin)

The sextuplets—Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel Gosselin—now lead low-profile lives

The younger ones in the Gosselin family are now 16-year-old teenagers. Alexis has kept a relatively low profile but occasionally shares glimpses of her life on the internet. Aaden, Leah, and Joel remain with Kate and have kept relatively low profiles. Focused on their schoolwork and private lives, they have stayed largely out of the drama.

Hannah and Collin, both 20, have a more complex relationship with their mother. Hannah lived with Kate for years before she decided, in 2018, to move in with Jon, citing discomfort with how her mother was treating her at the time.

Very close to her father, Hannah has created an emotional divide within the family. Similarly, Collin, who was sent to a behavioral facility by Kate at the age of 12, has also had a strained relationship with his mother. He was diagnosed with several mental health disorders but later disagreed with the tests, arguing that they were inaccurate. Collin stays with Jon as well and feels similarly alienated, though he is working to rebuild his life after the challenges of his childhood. He also aspires to attend college.