'Yellowstone' viewers can't stop gushing over an unexpected character after bombshell finale

This side character from 'Yellowstone' has managed to impress even the most critical and finicky fans

Taylor Sheridan's drama 'Yellowstone' may have ended but the fans are still not over it! In recent years, the beloved Paramount series has struck a chord with viewers and managed to build a strong fan following. Now and then, the fans of the popular neo-Western drama have openly expressed their admiration and love for the leading characters as well as supporting side characters. However, one side character has managed to impress even the most critical and finicky fans.

For the unversed, 'Yellowstone' is a television series that revolves around the Dutton family who own the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In the show, the Duttons weren't the only ones who caught the eye of the viewers. From Dan Jenkins to Thomas Rainwater, all the characters of the show left a long-lasting impact on the fans but there was one 'Yellowstone' character that made the biggest impression and the viewers have been rooting for him since day one. During the show, this character rarely made any mistakes and always played his cards right and this fan-favorite character is none other than Mo (played by Moses J Brings Plenty).

Not long ago, a Redditor asked fellow 'Yellowstone' fans to choose their favorite side character from the show on a Reddit thread. We must tell you, there was no competition as Mo emerged as the top pick. Moses well-known for essaying the character of Mo, Thomas Rainwater’s driver and right-hand man, is a loyal and supporting player right from the start. And now, fans are gushing over his cherished character on social media.

One social media user said, “Mo is my favorite. He’s a fierce warrior, he’s got wisdom, and he’s quick with the sage.” Followed by a second fan who commented, “Mo Brings Plenty absolutely, very stoic and intelligent character.” Another user went on to say, “Mo, followed by Mo, and third place has to be Mo." A fourth fan quipped, “MO! Repping his Native American culture right! Doesn’t say much but is so expressive with his face and movements. When he does speak it’s meaningful.” A user exclaimed, "Mo. Definitely the most consistent and enjoyable."

During an interview with South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Moses talked about the roles he enjoyed the most and his working experience on the smashing-hit series 'Yellowstone'. He shared, "It all varies because it's all meaningful to me. Everything has its place and has a priority. Nothing is greater than the next. I enjoy the ranching aspect because it gives me a space to just think about everything and think about life. Even though it's busy as heck and very demanding, it still gives me my quiet space."

Talking of Moses' acting career, he has starred in several television shows including 'The Wild West', 'House of Cards', 'Deadliest Horror', 'The American West', 'Hell on Wheels', 'The Good Lord Bird', and 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' among many others. In addition to this, he has also appeared in a bunch of movies such as 'Rez Bomb', 'Cowboys & Aliens', 'Dead Man's Hand', and 'Jurassic World Dominion'.