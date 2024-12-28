'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner's controversial movie in the '90s even led to changes in the US law

Kevin Costner's three-hour political drama 'JFK' was released in 1991

Kevin Costner's political thriller 'JFK' which came out in 1991 raised eyebrows and caused quite a stir. Back in the day, the historical film was a hotly debated topic among the people. Not only this, the movie had a legislative impact as well. It led to the formation of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, well-known as the JFK Act. According to this act, all the assassination-related documentsThe assassination were to be made public by 2017. By now, most of these documents have been released.

For the unversed, the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 created a couple of new government records related to assassination that were available for the public. After this act was passed, the Assassination Records Review Board made all the documents related to assassination public between 1992 and 2017, as per Screenrant. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this movie made history by changing a US Law.

In the 90s, Oliver tasted success with several movies including 'Born on the Fourth of July', 'Platoon' and 'Wall Street.' Shortly after, Oliver began adapting Jim Garrison’s non-fiction books. 'On the Trail of the Assassins' and 'Crossfire: The Plot That Killed Kennedy' by Jim Marrs. Oliver managed to develop the epic 188-minute political drama that delved deep into the various mysteries about the assassination of John F Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States. As of right now, 'JFK' is still considered ranked among Oliver's best films.

In the 1991 movie, Kevin Costner essayed the role of Jim Garrison, the Louisiana District Attorney who investigated John's assassination and tried to gather more information about the theories and conspiracies surrounding the murder of the renowned political figure and Lee Harvey Oswald who was a scapegoat in this case. Then, Oliver and Kevin's film was hit with accusations that suggested the duo tried to spread conspiracies about the assassination of former president John F Kennedy. However, this controversy didn't hamper the film's box-office collection and it ended up earning over $200 million.

Oliver's acclaimed movie 'JFK' shed light on a bunch of theories surrounding the assassination of the president. In the movie, the viewers witnessed the complex relationships of John with his predecessor Dwight D. Eisenhower, his successor Lyndon B. Johnson, his assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, Lee’s own assassin Jack Ruby, and some other members of the military. The film 'JFK' states that JFK's assassination was part of a plan to keep America in Vietnam and expand the powers of the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) and both of them saw the light of day after the passing away of the president.

Kevin's career reached new heights after the success of the 3-hour political drama 'JFK.' Soon after, he starred in several movies like 'The Untouchables', 'The Postman', 'Field of Dreams', 'The Bodyguard', 'Dances with Wolves', 'Waterworld', 'Horizon: An American Saga' and 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.' Kevin is best known for playing the role of rancher John Dutton in the Paramount's series 'Yellowstone.'