'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner looks unrecognizable in childhood 'cowboy' picture: "I was chasing..."

'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner recently celebrated his 70th birthday and thanked his fans for the wishes on social media. The actor shared an old picture of himself from his toddler years. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Thank you guys for the birthday wishes. If you can believe it, this is me. I was chasing the cowboy life just about as soon as I could walk, and here I am doing it still. Here’s to another year of keeping our sights set on our dreams."

Fans were delighted to witness his passion for the 'cowboy era', "Omg! This is so adorable! Everyone loves you, Kevin! Don't let anyone bring you down! Happy Birthday," a fan commented. "Happy birthday to the legendary cowboy," another fan chimed in. "Happy birthday Kevin. You're my favorite cowboy. Modern or olden times," an online user wished. "Cowboy from day one," another fan agreed. "Thank you for following your dreams so that all of your fans have been able to enjoy your talents," a person complimented. Costner had similarly celebrated his 69th birthday. According to People, he shared a throwback image from his debut film 'Malibu Hot Summer' wearing a cowboy hat on Instagram.

"Celebrating another year of life today and taking a moment to honor this kid who had big dreams. It’s hard to believe how far we’ve come. Thank you all for the birthday wishes. It’s because of your support that I’ve been able to chase my dreams all these years," the Golden Globe winner captioned the never-before-seen image. A close source recently told People ahead of his milestone birthday that Costner was "in a good place and having fun with his family and friends." The source also added that after going through a messy divorce the 'Horizon' actor has not returned to the dating scene.

"He is not seriously involved with anyone and not necessarily looking for anything more than that right now," they said. Costner is currently relishing the critical success of his directorial venture 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1.' The classic got a 10-minute standing ovation during its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The 'Molly's Game' actor got emotional while discussing the project, "What I can say is I've had an amazing life. I've been bruised, but I’ve had an amazing life and I'm grateful for that," he said. "I’ve had an incredibly unusual, and for the most part, beautiful life."

Costner's character John Dutton was abruptly discontinued from the fifth season of the neo-classical show 'Yellowstone', in June 2024 he confirmed his exit by saying, “I gave this thing five seasons,” Costner explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama. So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing [away]." The Emmy winner concluded by saying that he has 'moved on' from the show and also expressed gratitude to his fans for keeping his dream alive, "The fans have been way too good to me. And my obligation is to go on and continue to make things that mean something to them.”