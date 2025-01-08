'Yellowstone' star Kelly Reilly reveals the one similarity she shares with Beth Dutton: "I have a..."

Kelly Reilly spills the tea on how she and her 'Yellowstone' character Beth Dutton share an unexpected connection

If you have followed 'Yellowstone' since its premiere, chances are high that you were bitten by the Beth Dutton bug too. Played by Kelly Reilly, Beth is the sharp-tongued Dutton daughter you'd never want to cross. Despite this, Reilly has often made it clear that she is polar apart from the fierce character she plays on-screen. However, for the first time, Reilly has broken a tradition and opened up about the similarities she shares with Beth.

After playing the character for seven years, Reilly revealed how Beth's West style has influenced her own in a conversation with Good Housekeeping. "I'm not the antithesis (of Beth), but I certainly think for me, it's more about a feeling than accessorizing," Reilly said. "The spirit of the West, the idea of a land that was fought for and we're trying to protect and steward, I think that's something everyone can understand," she further added.

Reilly praised the West lifestyle, saying, "There's something about the romance of the West, the danger of the West, the beauty and magnificence of this part of America. As someone from South London, it truly takes my breath away." She continued, "I have a cowboy hat, but I don't walk around in cowboy boots unless I'm riding a horse. It has to have a practical element for me. It's about the feeling, the strength in that spirit, the dignity and pride of this part of the world that I find beautiful.”

While this is a stunning new revelation, ardent 'Yellowstone' followers are aware of the fact that Reilly has described herself as the opposite of Beth. In a conversation with BBC, Reilly shared, "People talk to me as if Beth is real. We all talk about Beth like she's a real-life person." She added, "I'm always going to be a bit of a letdown when people meet me." Reilly further noted that she gets comments like, "I'd love to drink with you," from locals.

However, she acknowledged the sentiment, explaining, "I know what she means—she wants to drink with Beth. People want to feel part of that energy... someone so connected with their primal self." She concluded by saying, "Beth is the opposite of that. She is just so alive."

On the work front, fans can continue to enjoy Beth's shenanigans, as a new spinoff series based on Kelly Reilly's Beth and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler is in early production. While details about the untitled show remain scarce, it is confirmed to be set within the Yellowstone timeline, with Taylor Sheridan leading the project, according to Deadline. Although specifics are still under wraps, the spinoff is expected to carry forward Yellowstone's legacy, with Reilly's Beth and Hauser's Rip taking center stage.