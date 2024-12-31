‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 soundtrack — a look at all the songs that were featured on the show

From somber ballads to power-packed anthems, Inside ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2's soundtrack list

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 dropped on December 15, 2024, and fans can’t stop talking about the Dutton family's complex dynamics. The highly-anticipated finale delivered a thrilling mix of betrayal, revenge, power struggles, and intense family drama. Over the years, the show has built a dedicated fan base thanks to its gripping storylines, stellar performances, and unforgettable moments.

However, what really stood out this season, however, was the music. 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 treated fans to a diverse soundtrack, featuring everything from emotional ballads to high-energy anthems. The music perfectly complemented the show's most impactful scenes, adding depth to the drama. It’s safe to say the background score was the cherry on top of an already amazing season.

Songs featured in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9

'Songs to Keep You Warm' by Flatland Cavalry

Songs featured in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 10

Night Herding Song’ by Colter Wall

‘Locomotive’ by Miranda Lambert

'For a Long While' by Colter Wall

'Homesteady' by Cleto Cordero

Songs featured in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 11

'Temporary Town' by Charles Wesley Godwin

Songs featured in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12

'Ain’t Living’ by Brent Cobb featuring Dani Rose

‘Highway Feet' by Larry Fleet featuring Bryan Sutton and Jamey Johnson

'Hard Livin' by Chris Stapleton

'For a Long While' by Colter Wall

'Homesteady' by Cleto Cordero

Songs featured in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13

'Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet’ by Brothers Osborne

‘Down the Road Tonight' by Hayes Carll

'Still Raging' by Jackson Dean

'Get to Work Whiskey' by Ward Davis

'Make It Count' by 49 Winchester

'Better Year' by Sam Barber

'Hard Working Man' by Marcus King

'Good Lord Lorrie' by Turnpike Troubadours

'Brought Me' by Turnpike Troubadours

'Pay No Rent' by Turnpike Troubadours

For those unfamiliar, 'Yellowstone' centers around the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The show delves into the family’s drama, set against the backdrop of Yellowstone National Park, the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, and land developers. The star-studded cast includes Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham.

So how did 'Yellowstone' Season 5 end? Well, in the finale, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) sold the Yellowstone Ranch to Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) for just $1.25 per acre, with Rainwater assuring Kayce he would never sell the land. Kayce also secured a small piece of the East Camp for himself. Meanwhile, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) relocated to a new ranch in Wyoming. Although 'Yellowstone' has wrapped up, there's still hope for a spin-off featuring its beloved characters. Stay tuned to MEAWW for updates!