'Yellowstone' Season 5 gets terrifying verdict as fans claim it's worse than final season of iconic TV show

Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is garnering negative reception, similar to another fan-favorite series

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Following the tragic demise of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), things are going downhill for the final season of 'Yellowstone'. With just one episode remaining before the much-anticipated conclusion, the chances of salvaging the series seem minimal.

While 'Yellowstone' fans are heartbroken by the tragic fate the series is suffering, there is also one magnum opus known for its masterful world-building, whose underwhelming finale season left the viewers frustrated.

Why did final seasons of 'Yellowstone' and 'Game of Thrones' fail to impress fans?

Emilia Clarke in a still from 'Game of Thrones' (HBO)

Dutton patriarch John's departure surely has caused 'Yellowstone' a major setback, which is similar to the fate of another fan-favorite series, 'Game of Thrones.' Similar to 'Yellowstone', the epic adventure series 'Game of Thrones' enjoys a cult-classic fan following; however, the legacy that the series enjoyed was impacted due to its underwhelming final season, which led to fans accusing makers of damaging the series with rushed storytelling.

While 'Yellowstone' is essentially suffering from the lack of action in the final seasons, 'Game of Thrones' creators seemingly tried to wrap up several storylines developed throughout the seven magnificent seasons, ending up messing up the quality of the series. While the 'Game of Thrones' conclusion can still be termed as a personal choice, 'Yellowstone' is constantly getting the ire of the fans, and credit goes to the creator Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan's offscreen feud with Costner resulted in the demise of the central character, which rendered the series directionless. Also, the lack of major action and overexposure of Sheridan's character Travis Wheatley is not helping either.

Fans compare 'Yellowstone' finale with 'Game of Thrones'

Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

Ardent 'Yellowstone' fans on X also expressed their disdain at the way Yellowstone's finale has been moving ahead.

A fan said, "Season 5 of YellowstoneTV as a whole is truly some of the worst tv I’ve ever watched…. The first four seasons were incredible… and then we get this garbage. Both halves. GARBAGE. It makes GOT season 8 look like a masterpiece Can we just get a Beth spinoff?" Another added, "This season of Yellowstone without Costner is almost Game of Thrones Season 8 bad...Just filler and more filler...End it already."

Season 5 of #YellowstoneTV as a whole is truly some of the worst tv I’ve ever watched….



The first four seasons were incredible… and then we get this garbage. Both halves. GARBAGE.



It makes GOT season 8 look like a masterpiece



Can we just get a Beth spinoff?? pic.twitter.com/Vh7LgUouEp — Robbie 💙 WATCH SONIC 3 (@TWDeadDaily) December 9, 2024

This season of Yellowstone without Costner is almost Game of Thrones Season 8 bad...Just filler and more filler...End it already — Chase & Micki's Dad (@Tarasenkorules1) December 9, 2024

A fan shared, "The end of Yellowstone is making the end of Game of Thrones look like the end of Better Call Saul." A fan said, "This season of Yellowstone is reaching Game of Thrones final season bad."

The end of Yellowstone is making the end of Game of Thrones look like the end of Better Call Saul. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) December 9, 2024

This season of Yellowstone is reaching Game of Thrones final season bad — Justin Raley (@JustinRaley_15) December 9, 2024

Meanwhile, another said, "Remember when @Yellowstone was a show about the fight for land between a ranch and the Native Americans - involved lots of shady shit and killing etc. Two episodes left and we’ve got 15 minutes seems of Taylor Sheridan showing his horse skills."

Remember when @Yellowstone was a show about the fight for land between a ranch and the Native Americans - involved lots of shady shit and killing etc. Two episodes left and we’ve got 15 minutes seems of Taylor Sheridan showing his horse skills. #YellowstoneTV — Will Morin (@gamecockwm) December 9, 2024

A disappointed fan said, "I never thought any tv show would top GameOfThrones for worst ending but damn @Yellowstone is trying. Taylor Sheridan's ego got in the way of the whole ending . We don't care about twirly horse / strip poker man. Horrible writing."

I never thought any tv show would top #GameOfThrones for worst ending but damn @Yellowstone is trying. Taylor Sheridan's ego got in the way of the whole ending . We don't care about twirly horse / strip poker man. Horrible writing #YellowstoneTV — Tyler Smith 🇨🇦🏴‍☠️ (@TJ_Smizzy) December 9, 2024

