'Yellowstone' fans wanted more screen time for the ‘most underrated character' on the show

One user wrote, "Turns out he was just a cook for the actors and they liked him so much they wrote him into the show."

‘Yellowstone’ fans have always been passionate about their favorite characters, but as the series ended, a surprising name stole the spotlight—Gator, the Dutton family’s loyal cook. Fans of the hit Paramount Network show have taken to social media to declare Gator as the “most underrated character,” igniting widespread agreement and lively discussions about his impact on the series. On Reddit, one user shared their love and admiration for Gator, played by Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau, describing him as their favorite despite only being halfway through season four.

As per Mirror, they wrote, "This is the most underrated character in the whole show! I'm only halfway through season 4." This sentiment resonated deeply with other fans. One user wrote, "I always loved Gator, he doesn't get much screen time but when he does I always enjoy seeing him." Another elated fan gushed, "GATORRRRRR." Someone else added, "The exception he took to serving cereal is basically my constant mood. Rispetto, da uno chef all'altro." Fans have highlighted Gator’s comedic moments as some of the most iconic moments in the series. One viewer recalled a hilarious scene, "One of my favorite scenes on the show. 'And what did you kill for dinner tonight Gator?'"

As if this was not enough, others praised his key role in the show. One fan highlighted, "He's the hidden backbone of that family he doesn't cook'd say they don't eat lol." Intriguingly, what many don’t know is that Guilbeau transitioned from behind-the-scenes crew member to an on-screen character. One user shared, "Turns out he was just a cook for the actors and they liked him so much they wrote him into the show." Initially hired as the actors’ cook when Yellowstone began in 2018, Guilbeau’s fate turned upside down when creator Taylor Sheridan saw his full potential.

As per Express, Guilbeau recalled, "Taylor threw me in front of the camera and he said, 'OK, go.' And I said, 'OK, go?! ' He goes, 'Yeah, just, you know, do Gator stuff.' ... I was like, 'Well, I guess I'll just start making dinner and they can just film that.'" This impromptu debut led to Gator’s recurring appearance starting in season two, with Guilbeau bringing authenticity to the role as both a professional chef and a natural comedian. He noted, “It just made sense after that. And it didn’t hurt that I’m the only actor who’s always on set because I’m already there, and I’m always in costume. It’s a win for everybody.” Fans expressed their desire for more Gator moments as the series ended.

One viewer noted, "Gator is just a lovable sidekick to every scene he is in. He just shows up and does all the lines with a straight face. His food looks fantastic and it's like 'WTF aren't you eating this?'" Another user chimed in, "Then he gets some of the best lines ever 'What is gluten? ' I almost died from laughing so hard. It isn't a funny line as written but man the delivery and in that scene. Lmao and he said it with a straight face. I'm gonna miss Gator." Whether cooking up a storm or delivering a witty quip, Gator has cemented his place as Yellowstone’s most underrated treasure.