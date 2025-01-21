'Yellowstone' fans are still wondering why Taylor Sheridan killed a fan-favorite: "It was unnecessary"

An unexpected character death in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 has fans questioning Taylor Sheridan’s decision

The hit TV show 'Yellowstone' has been over for several weeks, but fans still talk about one death they can’t make sense of, and it’s not John or Jamie Dutton’s. The final episodes of Season 5 Part 2 brought a lot of drama, including some brutal and unexpected losses. John Dutton’s death kicked things off, though it didn’t come as much of a surprise. Then, Sarah Atwood and Jamie Dutton met their own shocking ends. But the death that left fans reeling was that of Colby, a character who many believe didn’t deserve to die.

In 'Yellowstone' Episode 12, titled 'Counting Coup', Colby’s death was a complete surprise. It happened during a tense moment when Carter found himself trapped in a stall with an angry horse. Just when it seemed Carter might be in danger, Colby stepped in to save him. He distracted the horse, allowing Carter to escape, leaving Colby in harm’s way. The horse kicked him multiple times in the chest, and by the time Rip arrived, it was too late, Colby was dead. The scene shocked fans, and many are still questioning why Taylor Sheridan, the creator of 'Yellowstone', decided to kill off Colby, especially in such a sudden and tragic way, as reported by Dexerto.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the decision, with one user asking, “Why do you think Taylor Sheridan killed off Colby? Was it for the sheer shock factor? Did he express the desire to act outside the Yellowstone umbrella of shows? Or did he make commitments where he could not appear? The character seemed to have an arc and potential to continue to develop, so I was wondering what are your opinions on why Taylor took the route he did.” Theories about Colby’s death vary widely. Some fans believe it ties into future storylines involving Teeter, Colby’s girlfriend, who is rumored to appear in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, 6666. As one fan put it, “My assumption was Teeter will be in the Four Sixes show, but Colby will not.” Another agreed, “His death gave drama for Teeter and Carter, who it is rumored will be in sequels.”

Others suggested the decision might have been influenced by off-screen factors. One fan speculated, “The actor sided with Costner, and Sheridan’s ego couldn’t handle it. It was unnecessary.” A different perspective is that Colby’s death was meant to show the real dangers of being a cowboy. While most of the deaths in 'Yellowstone' have been tied to feuds and violence, this moment highlighted the risks of the job itself. One fan wrote, “I think it was maybe to show that cowboying is also dangerous and can get you killed (since we spent five seasons seeing cowboys kill/die in ways that are decidedly not in the normal spectrum of cowboying duties).”

Denim Richards in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Networks)

This theory aligns with a comment made by the show’s director, Christina Voros, who explained the reasoning behind the scene, “It’s a dangerous job, and this kind of thing happens, and it happens in a split-second,” she said in The Hollywood Reporter. Whatever the reason, Colby’s death left a lasting impact on fans, making it one of the most tragic moments in the series. While Yellowstone has ended, fans are eager to see how the upcoming spinoffs, The Madison and 1944, will carry the story forward.