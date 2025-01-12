'Yellowstone’ fan recalls the moment he met Kevin Costner on a chairlift: “I almost sh-t my...”

A fan wrote, I tried not to fanboy too hard, as I’m sure he just wanted to get a couple of laps in. Asked me more questions about my life..."

A while ago, a day on the slopes became an unforgettable memory for one 'Yellowstone' fan, who had an unexpected chairlift companion in none other than Kevin Costner himself. Sharing the story on Reddit, the fan recalled, “It was just me and him riding Heroes at Aspen. After sitting down, I asked him 'Has anyone told you that you look like Kevin Costner?' He smiled and said, 'Yeah cause that’s me.' I almost shat my pants. Extremely nice guy who kept a great conversation. I tried not to fanboy too hard, as I’m sure he just wanted to get a couple of laps in. Asked me more questions about my life than I did about his. Never know who you’re going to find at Aspen.”

This wasn’t the only humorous take on Costner’s charm. Reddit users were quick to hop in to share their thoughts. A Reddit user wrote, “He’s a pretty cool guy. He just enjoys the normal things in life. He frequented the restaurant I work at for a while. Told me I had a killer mustache and I about shat my pants.” In agreement, another user added, “Aspen and Telluride gotta be the prime resorts for celebrity encounters.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, “Should have told him to stop being such a biznatch and finish 'Yellowstone'… he owes it after Waterworld.” Another Reddit user added, “I feel like I would just want to pick on him and keep throwing snowballs at him. Making any sort of fuss about…being around seems absolutely insane lol.”

Another fan quipped, "I rode the lift up at several resorts with my cousin Taner. He’s not famous but he is hilarious." To which another user questioned, "The real question… was he wearing jeans." Someone else chimed in sharing their experience, "This happened when I met Glen Plake too. He asked me what I did, and I told him I was in the music business. He spent the next 5 or so minutes asking all sorts of questions about it. He's an unbelievably nice guy and very approachable. It was awesome to meet him, and I even got a picture with him."

Beyond the slopes of fan interactions, Costner also created a stir when he stopped by Kemo Sabe, a high-end Western retailer, during the New Year celebrations. While being in the studio he reportedly took charge of the store’s music playlist. The store posted the picture on social media with the caption, “When Kevin Costner comes into Kemo Sabe, you let him pick the playlist. We don't make the rules. Swipe to see Kevin consulting the perfect tunes with our Vibe Manager, Kate!” Fans couldn’t resist speculating on his song choices. One critic wrote, “Please tell me he played some Jewel,” referencing Costner’s rumored relationship with the singer, as reported by Daily Mail.

This intriguing moment came after Costner was reportedly spotted near Jewel’s New Year’s Eve performance in Telluride. The duo, who first connected during a fundraising event, has been igniting romance rumors, with sources noting their mutual attraction and shared interests. An insider revealed, “The relationship between Kevin and Jewel is fresh but not brand new. There is a very big attraction on both sides. Jewel likes Kevin’s type and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool. He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over.”

Kevin Costner during the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards on March 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alberto E. Rodriguez)

As per E! News, while fans are delighted by Costner’s real-life charm, the fate of his 'Yellowstone' character, John Dutton III, has ignited outrage. The beloved John met a shocking end in the series, orchestrated by Sarah Atwood (played by Dawn Olivieri). However, intriguingly, Costner remains unbothered by the backlash. He remarked, "Fans have a voice in things…and they choose to follow stuff. They do what they want to do. That's fine with me."