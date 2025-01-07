'Yellowstone' director confirms an Oscar winner will be leading the new spin-off 'The Madison'

While 'Yellowstone's final season failed to make an impact, fans eagerly await 'The Madison' which will feature an Oscar winner as lead.

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' may have bid goodbye with an underwhelming season, but the legacy left behind is nothing short of legendary. The drama series single-handedly revitalized the dormant Western genre, making way for multiple spin-offs. One such offshoot series is 'The Madison,' which was greenlit in May 2023. While 'Yellowstone's final season failed to make an impact, die-hard fans eagerly await for 'The Madison' to air.

Built on the theme of intimate familial relationships, the highly anticipated series will launch from where 'Yellowstone' ended. It will star Academy Award winner Michelle Pfeiffer, as reported by Esquire. Pfeiffer even announced her participation on Instagram. She penned, "This cat's out of the bag. Excited for this! #Madison,". Pfeiffer is also set to executive produce the show and will play the character of family matriarch, Stacy Clyburn. Clyburn will be shown relocating from New York City to the Madison River Valley of Montana following her husband's death.

Paramount Global co-CEO and president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy, lauded Pfeiffer. As per Irish Star, gushed, "Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity, and grace." He added, "She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, ‘The Madison,’ from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan."

(L) Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO, President & CEO SHOWTIME & MTV Entertainment Studios, and (R) Brian Robbins, Paramount Global Co-CEO, President & CEO Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon, at Paramount Golden Globe Nominee Celebration at Cipriani Beverly Hills on January 4, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eric Charbonneau)

'The Madison' will be headlined by Sheridan and his skilled team, as revealed by 'Yellowstone' executive producer Christina Alexandra Voros. Voros, who also directed 'Yellowstone,' revealed that 'The Madison' will offer a fresh perspective while maintaining ties to the former, as per Variety. "It’s such a different story," she said, adding, "The common ground is the landscape, seen through a completely different lens...so it feels like another facet of this cut stone that has been polished."

Pfeiffer will also be joined by Matthew Fox as Paul, a "self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors." Meanwhile, 'Suits' star Patrick J Adams will take on Russell McIntosh, an investment banker husband, as per Fox News. Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett will play the Pfeiffer's daughters, Paige and Abigail.

Additionally, as per Variety, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Alaina Pollack, and Danielle Vasinova are also set to play pivotal characters. Zegers also shared the news on his Instagram account with the caption, "Dream job." The 'Transamerica' actor will take on the character of Cade, a neighbor helping out Pfeiffer's character, Stacy. Pollack portrays Garrett's youngest daughter, Macy, and Spence will take on the character of Stacy's elite friend, Liliana Weeks. Meanwhile, Vasinova plays an Indigenous woman, Kestrel, married to a Montana rancher. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the series reportedly doesn't yet have a confirmed release platform but could air on Paramount+ or Paramount Network.