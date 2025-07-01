A trip to Miami during hurricane season? 6 worst ‘Wheel of Fortune’ prizes that would make anyone rage-spin

Winning ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is a dream of many people; however, not everyone wishes to get their hands on some prizes

When one steps on the floor of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ they usually wish to win big prizes. Be it cash, dream vacations, or some shining automobiles, the prizes lure future contestants towards the reality game show. However, there were times when the jackpot did not actually please the players, as the prizes turned out to be occasional flopped prizes. We are talking about the prizes that, at times, had left the winner scratching their heads.

Miami trip during hurricane season - yup, really

Starting with the prize that left its winners worried more than feeling the excitement. This was during the Girlfriend Getaways episode on October 7, 2024, when Ryan Seacrest had just become the host. Contestants Cathy Roth and Jane Schwartz won a stay at The Elser Hotel & Residences in Miami. However, as per reports, the hurricane season in Florida begins on June 1 and ends on November 30, with the most life-threatening season being October, which was the exact period of the prize deal.

Household appliances are fine but bread?

This is a tale from Season 5 and Season 6 when Pat Sajak hosted the game show, and a contestant won several household appliances, including a Dirt Devil vacuum, facial cleanser, and two loaves of Sunbeam bread. However, as per Collider, a Canadian Reddit user, who was a former contestant, had to pay shipping fees and taxes on his winnings. The outlet also reported that the packages had arrived separately, meaning that the receiver had to pay shipping, brokerage, and cross-border fees separately for each appliance. Eventually, the contestant ended up paying $65 for a Dustbuster alone. Moreover, making this win a nightmare, the non-US resident had to face IRS withholding as well as additional state tax.

Nothing can beat a ceramic dalmatian statue

If only Joey Tribbiani had been on ‘Wheel of Fortune’, he would have had a great time winning a ceramic dalmatian statue. While this was as puzzling for the contestant as it is for us, it was also the most unwanted win back in Season 1 and Season 2 of the reality game show. For those unversed, this dog statue was priced at $146 in the shopping segment, which later went up to $154. This shopping segment ended back in 1989. Interestingly, the statue became an unofficial mascot of the show.

No one is competing on 'Wheel of Fortune' for cheesecakes

Back on December 19, 1984, which was Season 2 of ‘Wheel of Fortune’, a contestant celebrated the guess of one puzzle, “Silent Night Holy Night” for $2650. Interestingly, she spent $300 from her winnings to buy Baby Watson cheesecake as a prize from the shopping segment. What is more shocking about it is that this was the first puzzle of the game show that night.

'Wheel of Fortune' player picks Gucci but the product is disappointing

Father, son, and the house of Gucci. Having a Gucci item is the sign of luxury, but its calculator holds a peculiar spot amongst the winners of the game show. During the initial seasons of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ this Gucci calculator was seen being placed in the TV room of the shopping segment. Interestingly, a contestant had even spent $85 to buy this item on the game show.

No hate to Toblerone, but did this 'Wheel of Fortune' player really waste her money?

In Season 2, back in November 26, 1984, a contestant named Miranda solved the puzzle “You Have The Right To Remain Silent.” With her total winnings being $4250, the contestant spent it in the shopping segment and paid $125 for a giant Toblerone chocolate bar. Sure, it was her earned money, but the selection of the giant chocolate left many fans wondering. The contestant had even bought china sets and flatware in her spending spree, on the show.