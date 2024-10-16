World's 'Sexiest Man Alive' is set to be announced on November 12, but the Internet has already decided

'Sexiest Man Alive' list was first released in 1985, with Mel Gibson taking the title

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: People Magzine is all set to roll out its prestigious 'Sexist Man Alive' list, and by the looks of it, fans have already selected who will be the winner of this title in 2024, and it's none other than Henry Cavill. Unfortunately, Cavil has always been the fan-favorite choice to headline the list but has never been accorded the prestigious honor.

People Magazine has been awarding the 'Sexiest Man Alive' since 1985 and the first winner was Mel Gibson, who was 29 at the time. The elite list is headed by Hollywood royalty such as Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman, Chris Evans, and many more, leaving fans asking why Cavill was overlooked when he deserves the honor more than anyone else.

Internet rallies for Henry Cavill to win 2024 People's 'Sexist Man Alive!'

Fans are endorsing Henry Cavill to be People's 'Sexist Man Alive' 2024 (Getty Images)

Fans rushed in to show their support for Cavill as soon as an X post announced that the People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' of 2024 will be announced on Tuesday, November 12. A fan said, "We all know it is going to be Henry Cavill this time." Another added, "Insane how henry cavils never been chosen when he’s sexier than half of these."

We all know it is going to be Henry Cavill this time pic.twitter.com/nsKe6AyLkW — ⸉ᴳAbhay⸆⸉ (@SGxTS_abhay) October 12, 2024

insane how henry cavils never been chosen when he’s sexier than half of these — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) October 12, 2024

Taking a jab at Cavill's infamous superhero character Superman, a fan said, "Henry wasn't chosen because he's Kyrptonian." "It's time for Henry Cavill," simply said a fan. A fan remarked, "I think we’ve all established that it should be Henry Cavill or they may as well cancel their magazine."

Henry wasn't chosen because he's Kyrptonian pic.twitter.com/k2Mo5p5L84 — S. Paul (@paul_sparsh) October 12, 2024

It's time for Henry Cavill — Michi Gardner (@michivanity) October 12, 2024

I think we’ve all established that it should be Henry Cavill or they may as well cancel their magazine. pic.twitter.com/GlOD0Jo5Go — ɴᴏ ᴄᴜᴛs ɴᴏ ʙᴜᴛs ɴᴏ ᴄᴏᴄᴏɴᴜᴛs (@damn_elle) October 15, 2024

What is Henry Cavil currently working on?

Henry Cavill is all set to star in exciting projects in 2025 (Getty Images)

After passing up his role as the Witcher to Liam Hemsworth, Cavill is ready to wow fans with several brand-new, intriguing projects, including Guy Ritchie's action thriller 'In the Grey,' which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González. The star-studded movie is scheduled for release on January 17, 2025.

Cavill is also set to act in a remake of 'Highlander' directed by John Wick's Chad Stahelski, which will begin production in early 2025. In addition, Cavill is poised to reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's 'Enola Holmes' 3. The talented actor will also appear in 'The Rosie Project' which is written and directed by Steve Falk. Furthermore, he is going to executive produce and appear in Amazon's planned 'Warhammer 40K' cinematic universe, which will adapt the iconic wargame.

Who won People's 2023 'Sexist Man Alive' list?

Patrick Dempsey was awarded the title of 2023 'Sexist Man Alive' (Getty Images)

Patrick Dempsey, renowned for his role on 'Grey's Anatomy,' was chosen as People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2023. Dempsey takes over for 2022 honoree Chris Evans. Dempsey expressed astonishment at the title and joked that he had never expected to get it, as per NBC News,

In addition, the forthcoming edition of People magazine features six more renowned guys, including Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx, Lenny Kravitz, and Jason Kelce.

Well only time can tell who the upcoming Sexiest Man Alive is, but until then stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates!