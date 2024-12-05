Will there be ‘The Agency’ Season 2? Spy-thriller breaks Showtime streaming record

Based on 'The Bureau' by Eric Rochant, 'The Agency' offers a perfect blend of espionage with action-packed performances

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'The Agency'

With an IMDb rating of 7.2, the first two episodes of the spy thriller 'The Agency' have not only carved a place for themselves in the hearts of fans but also broken Showtime's streaming record. Since making its big debut on Friday, November 29, the spy thriller has successfully drawn 5.1 million viewers globally, on streaming and linear, which Paramount alleges makes the high-stakes show Showtime’s most-watched new series.

Based on the French series 'Le Bureau des Légendes,' the great news opens up the can of speculations. Even though Season 1's finale will take place on Sunday, January 26, 2025, the speculation mills are already rife, questioning the future of the espionage thriller.

Here's the renewal status for 'The Agency' Season 2

A still from 'The Agency' (Paramount+)

Following the record-breaking response to its first two episodes, 'The Agency' has been renewed for Season 2, just a week after its grand debut. Drenched in mystery and suspense, the release date of Season 2 is yet to be established, but Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy celebrated the show's success in a statement.

The man said, "The success of The Agency is proof that our new Showtime slate is poised to propel Paramount+ to its next phase of growth." McCarthy further credited the success to the creative team, led by George Clooney and Jez Butterworth, along with a stellar cast featuring Michael Fassbender, Richard Gere, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jeffrey Wright.

What could the plotline for 'The Agency' Season 2 be

Richard Gere and Michael Fassbender in 'The Agency' (Paramount+/@lukevarley)

'The Agency' Season 1 follows a CIA operative, Martian (Michael Fassbender), who is removed from an undercover assignment and is asked to return to the agency’s London station. Things take a dramatic turn when Martian's former lover, Dr Sami Zahir (Jodie Turner-Smith), reappears, which rekindles their romance, putting Martian at the center of a conflict where his personal feelings are pitted against his career and real identity.

While the plotline of Season 1 does come across as intriguing, it's too soon to speculate about the plotline of Season 2. However, if Season 2 is under development, I would love to see a prequel that is solely based on the origins and the secrets of 'The Agency.' It would be interesting to see how the enigmatic unit came to reality. If not that, 'The Agency' Season 2 could also explore an international threat, where the safety of the world relies on The Agency's assets.

'The Agency' trailer

















