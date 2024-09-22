Will there be 'Snowpiercer' Season 5? Here's the renewal status for AMC+'s post-apocalyptic series

Contains spoilers for 'Snowpiercer' Season 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 aired its finale episode on Sunday, September 22, as the protagonists battled against humanity's biggest villain in an epic showdown. The stakes were higher this season, with the planet's existence hanging in the balance. While the season offered a satisfying conclusion to the drama, some fans may still be hoping for another installment. Unfortunately, the show will not be returning for Season 5.

'Snowpiercer' premiered its first season on May 17, 2020, on TNT, introducing us to a post-apocalyptic world where a compound meant to stop global warming caused the earth to freeze and the last few survivors of the Earth took shelter on a perpetually moving train. Based on the 1982 French graphic novel 'Le Transperceneige' and the 2013 film of the same name, the series successfully rolled out four seasons despite multiple setbacks.

Why there won't be 'Snowpiercer' Season 5?

Melanie Cavill and Jennifer Connelly in 'Snowpiercer' (@tnt)

The first three seasons of 'Snowpiercer' were developed under TNT. However, it faced several production issues and delays arising from creative differences between the series's producers and the network. Eventually, in June 2022, TNT announced that Season 4 would be the last season of the show.

“We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT. Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever,” a spokesperson for the network was quoted by Deadline.

A few months after canceling Season 5 of 'Snowpiercer', TNT announced that they would not air Season 4 as well. Eventually, AMC stepped up to air the final season.

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 ends on a satisfying note

Daveed Diggs and Michael Aronov in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

'Snowpiercer' leaves you feeling satisfied without craving more. Season 4, which aired from July 21 to September 22, brings a satisfying conclusion to the drama as the protagonists are able to take down all the villains, including Joseph Wilford (Sean Bean), Dr Nima Rousseau (Michael Aronov) and Admiral Milius (Clark Gregg).

All the Snowpiercer passengers then head to New Eden to start a life off the wheels. Though there are some loose ends but that's the beauty of the show. New Eden, the only warm spot on Earth, was caused by Nima's experiment. Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and Alex's (Rowan Blanchard) research has proved that life on New Eden won't last forever. However, as Melanie says in the final moments that the impact could happen the next day or after 50 years. With the future unpredictable, they resolve to focus on making each day count.

Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Josie Wellstead (Katie McGuinness) keep pursuing their romantic relationship while raising Liana together. Bess Till (Mickey Sumner) and Audrey (Lena Hall) too have a happy ending as they embrace each other. The ending of the show surely makes the fans emotional but we are glad that our favorite characters finally got what they deserved.

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 is now streaming on AMC+.