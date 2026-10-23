MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Next Gen NYC' gets exciting future update as Bravo expands franchise

Bravo expands its 'Next Gen' franchise to Atlanta, introducing rising personalities navigating careers, relationships, and family dynamics.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 46 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Next Gen NYC' (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
A still from 'Next Gen NYC' (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

Bravo is expanding its 'Next Gen' reality franchise with a new Atlanta-based series while renewing 'Next Gen NYC' for a third season. The network has greenlit 'Next Gen ATL,' which will follow a new group of young personalities as they navigate life in Atlanta. The announcement comes after 'Next Gen NYC' recorded a significant ratings increase during its second season.

According to NBCUniversal, the Season 2 premiere attracted 3 million viewers across platforms within seven days, marking a series high and an 86% increase over the first season’s premiere. Production on 'Next Gen NYC' Season 3 has already begun, although Bravo has not confirmed which cast members will return. The network has also yet to announce the cast of 'Next Gen ATL.'

A still from 'Next Gen NYC' (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Some cast members from 'Next Gen ATL' will have connections to well-known names, while others will be building their reputations independently. The series will focus on their ambitions, careers, friendships, and family dynamics as they navigate the pressures of adulthood and work toward their goals. Like its New York counterpart, the Atlanta spinoff is expected to explore how young adults balance personal relationships with the desire to build their own identities.

Bravo has not revealed the cast or premiere date for 'Next Gen ATL.' The Atlanta series is produced by Blink49 Studios. Its executive producers include Tara Long, Nadine Rajabi, Mark Ford, Ben Magargel, Salena Rochester, and Shari Levine. Bianca Barnes-Williams, Tiffany Mills, and Anne Swan also serve as executive producers, while Lauren Nathan is a co-executive producer. The show’s second season featured Riley Burruss and Ariana Biermann, whose mothers are known for 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta,' alongside Brooks Marks from 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,' and Gia Giudice from 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey.'

A still from 'Next Gen NYC' (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Other cast members included Ava Dash, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy, Rowan Henchy, Liam Obergfoll, and Charlie Zakkour. Bravo has not confirmed which of these personalities will return for Season 3, but production is already underway.

Bravo has been testing an expansion of the 'Next Gen' franchise in Los Angeles, but those plans appear to be on hold for now. The two confirmed shows offer different settings for stories about young adults building careers and navigating relationships. 'Next Gen NYC' focuses on life in New York, while 'Next Gen ATL' will introduce viewers to a new group of personalities in Atlanta.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Summer House’ spinoff ‘In the City’ shares major season 2 update
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ spinoff ‘In the City’ shares major season 2 update

Bravo drops exciting 'In the City' Season 2 update as Amanda Batula’s relationship with West Wilson reshapes the 'Summer House spinoff.
2026-10-23T17:43:02.000Z
When will Val Chmerkovskiy return to ‘DWTS’? Pro dancer’s comeback date revealed
DANCING WITH THE STARS

When will Val Chmerkovskiy return to ‘DWTS’? Pro dancer’s comeback date revealed

After his suspension from the dance reality show, fans have been waiting for Val to return.
2026-10-23T12:21:08.000Z
Who was murdered on ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ tonight? Victor inches closer to exposing Tomica
REALITY TV

Who was murdered on ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ tonight? Victor inches closer to exposing Tomica

Victor sticks to his Fruitgate theory, but the fellow Faithfuls aren't convinced
2026-10-23T03:13:18.000Z
Bravo’s ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ sets release date as trailer teases explosive drama and secrets
BIG BROTHER

Bravo’s ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ sets release date as trailer teases explosive drama and secrets

Among the cast members is a former ‘Big Brother’ Season 15 contestant, who will appear alongside her husband
2026-10-23T02:50:43.000Z
‘DWTS’ contestant recalls scary moment his prosthetic leg nearly came off during Season 35 rehearsal
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ contestant recalls scary moment his prosthetic leg nearly came off during Season 35 rehearsal

The celebrity contestant and his pro dance partner earned the season’s first perfect 10 in their score.
2026-10-22T10:30:31.000Z
‘DWTS’ contestant reveals he’s becoming a girl dad during heartwarming Dedication Night routine
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ contestant reveals he’s becoming a girl dad during heartwarming Dedication Night routine

Tyler Cameron dedicated his Contemporary routine with Sharna Burgess to mothers everywhere
2026-10-22T08:59:11.000Z
‘The Circle’ Season 8 release date revealed as Netflix show moves to Hulu with new host
REALITY TV

‘The Circle’ Season 8 release date revealed as Netflix show moves to Hulu with new host

With the upcoming season, viewers can vote for their favorite participants and help them move closer to winning.
2026-10-22T08:24:06.000Z
Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race 39’ tonight? Double elimination twist changes the game
THE AMAZING RACE

Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race 39’ tonight? Double elimination twist changes the game

During Episode 5, one duo used their express pass after they found themselves among the last two teams
2026-10-22T06:38:27.000Z
Pasco man reveals how an Insta DM led him to Netflix’s controversial ‘New Stanford Prison Experiment’
REALITY TV

Pasco man reveals how an Insta DM led him to Netflix’s controversial ‘New Stanford Prison Experiment’

‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment’ puts 30 volunteers inside a real prison and Chris Lee played both guard and prisoner
2026-10-22T05:18:01.000Z
Who went home on ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 5? Double elimination ends in a dramatic standoff
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 5? Double elimination ends in a dramatic standoff

Both the Savu and Dina tribes went to their respective Tribal Council, and two players went home.
2026-10-22T04:51:32.000Z