'Next Gen NYC' gets exciting future update as Bravo expands franchise

Bravo expands its 'Next Gen' franchise to Atlanta, introducing rising personalities navigating careers, relationships, and family dynamics.

Bravo is expanding its 'Next Gen' reality franchise with a new Atlanta-based series while renewing 'Next Gen NYC' for a third season. The network has greenlit 'Next Gen ATL,' which will follow a new group of young personalities as they navigate life in Atlanta. The announcement comes after 'Next Gen NYC' recorded a significant ratings increase during its second season.

According to NBCUniversal, the Season 2 premiere attracted 3 million viewers across platforms within seven days, marking a series high and an 86% increase over the first season’s premiere. Production on 'Next Gen NYC' Season 3 has already begun, although Bravo has not confirmed which cast members will return. The network has also yet to announce the cast of 'Next Gen ATL.'

A still from 'Next Gen NYC' (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Some cast members from 'Next Gen ATL' will have connections to well-known names, while others will be building their reputations independently. The series will focus on their ambitions, careers, friendships, and family dynamics as they navigate the pressures of adulthood and work toward their goals. Like its New York counterpart, the Atlanta spinoff is expected to explore how young adults balance personal relationships with the desire to build their own identities.

Bravo has not revealed the cast or premiere date for 'Next Gen ATL.' The Atlanta series is produced by Blink49 Studios. Its executive producers include Tara Long, Nadine Rajabi, Mark Ford, Ben Magargel, Salena Rochester, and Shari Levine. Bianca Barnes-Williams, Tiffany Mills, and Anne Swan also serve as executive producers, while Lauren Nathan is a co-executive producer. The show’s second season featured Riley Burruss and Ariana Biermann, whose mothers are known for 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta,' alongside Brooks Marks from 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,' and Gia Giudice from 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey.'

A still from 'Next Gen NYC' (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Other cast members included Ava Dash, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy, Rowan Henchy, Liam Obergfoll, and Charlie Zakkour. Bravo has not confirmed which of these personalities will return for Season 3, but production is already underway.

Bravo has been testing an expansion of the 'Next Gen' franchise in Los Angeles, but those plans appear to be on hold for now. The two confirmed shows offer different settings for stories about young adults building careers and navigating relationships. 'Next Gen NYC' focuses on life in New York, while 'Next Gen ATL' will introduce viewers to a new group of personalities in Atlanta.