'No Good Deed' Season 2: Lisa Kudrow's Netflix show is yet to address one cliffhanger

'No Good Deed' wraps up the main mystery in a satisfying way but leaves a sub-plot open-ended

Contains spoilers or 'No Good Deed'

'No Good Deed', starring Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano, arrived on Netflix on Thursday, December 12. The eight-episodic series introduces us to the twisted life of Lydia and Paul, a married couple, who put their dream home on sale and find three couples competing to lock the deal. The narrative soon unfolds that the couple is hiding a secret about the house, which involves the mysterious death of their son, Jacob (Wyatt Aubrey).

Following a slow-burn approach, the show finally unfolds the mystery in Episode 8, revealing what actually happened with Jacob. With a satisfactory conclusion around the show's biggest mystery, the common question in everyone's minds is- Will 'No Good Deed' return for another season?

'No Good Deed' Season 2 is yet to be confirmed

Official poster of 'No Good Deed' (Netflix)

As of Dec 12, Netflix has not made an announcement about the renewal of 'No Good Deed'. And keeping the climax in mind, it's hard to make a strong prediction yet. As stated earlier, we finally discover the truth about Jacob's death, and the perpetrator gets caught as well. The grieving Morgan family finally gets a closure and honestly, there's nothing more left to their story that could be explored in Season 2.

That being said, the show has still not addressed all its subplots. Apart from Lydia and Paul, the show had three more couples. While Leslie (Abbi Jacobson) and Sarah (Poppy Liu) got the house; Margo (Linda Cardellini) and JD's (Luke Wilson) marriage collapsed; Dennis (O-T Fagbenle) and Carla's (Teyonah Parris) story could be the center of next season. But it all depends on the viewership Season 1 gets. If the show clicks with the audience and garners global viewership with linear growth, the streaming giant may consider green-lighting the second season.

'No Good Deed' Season 2 could answer Season 1's unattended mystery

O-T Fagbenle and Teyonah Parris in 'No Good Deed' (Netflix/@saeedadyani)

'No Good Deed' Season 1 ended with Dennis and Carla pulling back from their offer for Lydia and Paul's house after Sarah told them about the murder. Instead, they buy the shell left behind from JD’s property. Everything seems perfect at this moment but Dennis is holding a secret.

It turns out that he took $5 million from Carla's estranged father, Randall, and used it to renovate the house. However, Carla believes that it's the advance for Dennis’s third book. Now, Dennis has not only taken money from his father-in-law behind Carla's back, but he has also ghosted him. In the climax, he gets a message from Randall, “Are you ignoring me? I gave you five million dollars and you just disappeared?” Since it's the only open-ended sub-plot, Season 2 could build upon it for a new mystery.

'No Good Deed' is now streaming on Netflix