Is ‘Boots’ Season 2 happening? Here’s what the cast and creator have said after that cliffhanger finale

Thanks to its heartfelt storyline, Netflix's 'Boots' has been garnering positive reactions from both viewers and critics. Developed by Andy Parker, the comedy drama is set against the backdrop of the 1990s and follows a gay, closeted American teenager who navigates the complicated world of the American military alongside his straight best friend. With the incredible 8 episodes and a cliffhanger season finale, the cast of the show expressed their hopes for a season 2, and honestly, we are rooting for them.

Ahead of Boots' launch, RadioTimes.com asked cast members Miles Heizer, Liam Oh, and Parker what they hoped to see in a potential second season. Parker said, "There are so many ways it could go for all of our characters. I love that moment at the end where I hand over the walkie-talkie to Cameron and let him know that he's ready now… Just this battle of what's right and what's wrong. That moment of handing over the baton for him to carry on… He could be handing himself in, he could be running away, he could do anything."

Heizer added he'd like to explore his character Cameron Cope's romantic life, saying, "It would be interesting to see him navigating that, especially in this military world. That would be cool. But like Max said, there are so many different directions and so many things I would love to see. But just for fun, I'd like to see a little romance." For Oh, Ray McAffey's future remains wide open, as he shared, "He ends the season in this interesting spot of really questioning the path that he's been on for the first time since he was a kid. I would like to see him continue to interrogate the choices that he's made in his life, or the choices that he hasn't made, that have been made for him by his father, by this sense of duty that he has. I want him to really find out what he believes for himself."

Notably, 'Boots' is based on the real-life experiences of Greg Cope White, who joined the Marines in 1979 while hiding his sexuality, as per Hello! Magzine. In his 2016 memoir, 'The Pink Marine,' he detailed the challenges he faced before coming out to friends and family in the 1980s after six years of service. Series creator Parker, who also grew up closeted and sought to join the military in the 1990s, was personally drawn to White's story, inspiring the television adaptation.