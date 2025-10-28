Jim Parson dishes on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ getting a reboot: ‘I can’t imagine…’

Parsons became a household name for his portrayal of Dr. Sheldon Cooper in the nerd-centric sitcom

'The Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons was candid about the possibility of the hit CBS sitcom's reboot. Parsons, who became a household name for playing Dr. Sheldon Cooper, quashed the idea of the show's revival despite the fans' continued clamor.

That said, Parsons maintained his stance from his previous interviews, where he believed there would be no reboot in the foreseeable future. In his latest interview with US Weekly, the 52-year-old had a crisp take on the chances of the show getting another run. “I can't imagine. Well, I could imagine, but no, I imagine no," he said.

'The Big Bang Theory' ended after 12 seasons, and the decision to bring the curtains down on the Emmy-nominated show was purely because Parsons decided to leave the show after the 12th installment. While there was the possibility of extending the show without him, the idea was later scrubbed, considering how important it was to have Sheldon for the show's success. The actor continued to be part of the franchise well after the sitcom's end by producing and narrating the spinoff, 'Young Sheldon'. He made a cameo in the series finale, likely hinting at his final show as the character.

Speaking to E! News in 2024, Parsons shared his two cents on returning as Sheldon if 'The Big Bang Theory' were revived. “Reincarnation,” he remarked, and further added, "Next lifetime. Never say never to anything. Life is long, God-willing, but I don’t think so."

"It was very special to do that," he reflected on his time on the show. "The feeling today is kind of odd. It’s the second time now because when we ended The Big Bang Theory, it felt like this too, a little bit different, but you shoot that final episode and it’s wrapped for you. And then a couple of months later, it wraps for the rest of the world, and it’s a very weird feeling to flood over you again like that."

Parsons saw success well after his time on the iconic show. After bagging four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, he was further nominated for the TV film. 'The Normal Heart', 'Special', and for playing Henry Wilson in Netflix's 'Hollywood'. At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation on a potential revival. And should there indeed be news, the focus will be on Parsons if he returns to play the character.