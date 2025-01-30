Jim Parsons showed a side we’ve never seen before on Jimmy Fallon and it caught everyone off guard

Jim Parsons' who appeared on 'The Tonight Show' in 2022 revealed a side of him fans rarely see, and it nearly brought us to tears

Jim Parsons well-known for playing Sheldon Cooper in the beloved CBS sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' was once nearly moved to tears by one of his own characters! During a 2022 appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Parsons, who promoted his rom-com film 'Spoiler Alert' became visibly emotional while discussing his portrayal of Michael Ausiello. Parsons shared that playing the character in the 2022 film was a deeply emotional journey for him, and he nearly choked up as he opened up about the experience. He said, "I can cry, but I'm not going to. Keep it together."

However, Fallon handled the situation wisely by changing the topic. After the episode aired, fans were in awe of Parsons, seeing a more vulnerable side of him on the talk show. As per The Things, one social media user wrote, "I watched Spoiler Alert and really loved it. The ending is sad of course, but the whole movie is just a delight and quite funny. It's essentially a love story more than anything." Many fans gushed over Parsons' amazing acting skills in 'The Big Bang Theory.' A user chimed in, "I love Jim Parsons. I first saw him on The Big Bang Theory playing Sheldon. I’ve seen him now in movies and so many other things he’s an amazing actor." A fan added, "This is the first time I'm seeing him cry!"

Surprisingly, during a conversation with Variety, Parsons shared that he was deeply moved while reading Michael Ausiello's book 'Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words', where Ausiello recounts his late husband's battle with cancer. “My husband watched me read it, which means he watched me sob through it. And he said, ‘Do you think it would make a good movie?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. And he read it, and he said, ‘I think it would,’” Parsons told the media publication at that time.

However, call it fate, after a couple of years, Parsons took on the role of Michael Ausiello. “I just saw it as this soul that suddenly gets thrust into this jungle and it’s like, you’re going to have to find a way and that was exciting. It was such a full view of two people who really love each other, two souls that come together and go on this journey together, the ups and downs of that, the coming apart and coming back together and, ultimately, being able to really get about as clear a view of another human being as you can possibly get," Parsons further added.

For the unversed, 'Spoiler Alert' is a romantic-comedy drama based on Michael Ausiello's 2017 memoir 'Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.' Along with Parsons, the film also stars Ben Aldridge, Bill Irwin, Sally Field, Antonio Porowski, Jeffery Self, Nikki M James, and Tara Summers among many others. The film previously had a limited release on December 2, 2022. At the moment, 'Spoiler Alert' is available for streaming on a few platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Philo.