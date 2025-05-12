Robert Irwin’s 'DWTS' debut comes with one big expectation — and he knows it: 'I am nowhere...'

'DWTS' legacy runs in the family — but Robert Irwin isn't counting on that

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 ended on November 26, 2024, with Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. That said, 'DWTS' Season 34 is gearing up for a new season with brand-new celebs to be paired with the pros. So far, Robert Irwin has been the only contestant revealed to be joining the show for its 34th season. Robert Irwin is the son of legendary zookeeper and environmental conservationist Steve Irwin.

Robert is 21 years old and has followed in his father's footsteps to be an Australian wildlife conservationist at the Australia Zoo. That said, Robert's family is no stranger to 'Dancing with the Stars' as his sister Bindi Irwin was part of the show all the way back in 2015. Bindi competed on 'Dancing with the Stars' season 21 with professional dancer Derek Hough. She was crowned the season 21 winner and took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, which also made her the only Australian to win 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Now with Robert set to make his appearance in the show, needless to say, tensions must be high for the 21-year-old. Since Robert has no knowledge of dance and will be joining the show as a celebrity, when asked by Today if he has asked his sister for tips, Robert replied, "I am nowhere close to being a dancer. The moves: I've got this; I've got a little bit of that. I'm definitely going to be leaning on my sister. My sister's incredible; she's such an inspiration," Robert said as he cited his sister as one of his greatest inspirations.

"She won 'Dancing with the Stars.' She was incredible, so I'm really leaning on her," the wildlife conservationist revealed to the news outlet. "She's given me a few tips already, but she had never danced either. She put on high heels for the first time doing that show. She calls it her baby giraffe moment." She just falls, topples, straight onto her face, and if she can do it, I mean, I've got hope." Robert finally ended his statement by appreciating having his sister in his life. "I'm very lucky to call her my sister. She's awesome."

Derek Hough, the pro dancer paired with Bindi, shared his thoughts on Robert joining the show. In a statement with People, the 'DWTS' pro said, "It's been 10 years since that little guy was on that front row rooting for his sister. And to see the man that he's become in just 10 years is pretty amazing, man. We're really lucky to have him.