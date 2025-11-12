Original Mike Franks actor returns to 'NCIS' in special appearance

The'NCIS' 2025 crossover features a string of nostalgic nods to the legacy actors

'NCIS' will see a few prominent names for its special two-hour event. The return of Mark Harmon and Roma Maffia as their older versions of Gibbs and Vera will also see another familiar face. In a new set image from the NCIS: Origins leg of the crossover (The first between 'Origins' and the flagship show), co-showrunner David J. North saw Muse Watson to film the aging scene of his character, Mike Franks.

The scene starts with Kyle Schmid on the screen, and as time passes, it gradually moves into Watson's version. There's a lot to like about the 'NCIS' 2025 crossover, as it features a string of nostalgic nods to the legacy actors. For those unaware, after Franks' gruesome death in Season 8, the hit CBS show has managed to bring him back in the form of Gibbs' imaginary conversations with the character. Franks' run on the show came to an end when he was brutally stabbed by the port-to-port killer, Jonas Cobb. Before his death, it was revealed that he was suffering from terminal cancer.

Earlier, Kyle Schmid, who plays Franks in 'Origins,' shed light on bringing Watson's character to life. "In finding a network show like [NCIS: ORIGINS] and reading that first script, finding something special in this was not only a pleasant surprise, but it came from David North and Gina Monreal, other writers who are in a league of their own," he told Assignment X. "So, to bring Mike Franks to life with their guidance, originally played by Muse Watson, who created a character that was not only dynamic but a fan favorite and wonderfully acted, it was an honor to take on the challenge of NCIS: ORIGINS."

In another interview, North explained Watson's availability to TVLine. "He was there. He's just an amazing guy. We reached out to Muse, and he immediately said he loved the show, and he loves Kyle [Schmid]'s portrayal of Franks, and he said, "What can I do to help? I'm coming." It was really fun to see Kyle and Muse together."

He further added, "It was special. It was really, really special. I hadn't worked with him in many, many years, and so it was really cool and very, very special to Kyle because he really wanted to pay homage to Muse and the character that Muse had created."

NCIS airs new episodes every Tuesday, 8 PM ET on CBS.