‘American Idol’ fans spot a hint about Season 24 mentors — and it involves two surprising finalists

In a video shared on Instagram, one of the two finalists can be seen asking the other one, "Should we go sit in the judges' chairs?"

ABC's 'American Idol' Season 23 may be over, but the mania surrounding it isn't dying down anytime soon. With Jamal Roberts winning Season 23, excitement and anticipation for the next chapter are skyrocketing. If the latest reports are to be believed, an exciting update is on the way for Season 23's finalists. Not only that, a new video about Season 23's finalists' new venture has sparked hope among fans that they might return for the next installment but with an exciting new role.

(L-R) Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest attend the 'American Idol' judges photo call in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola)

After placing second and third in 'American Idol' Season 23, John Foster and Breanna Nix celebrated their success by sitting in Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan's seats at the judging table, as per Screen Rant. Set against Snoop Dogg’s 'Sensual Seduction,' the video shows them sneaking into the judges' chairs on set. The clip begins with Foster's caption, "Should we go sit in the judges' chairs?" to which Nix responds, "No, we shouldn't." However, Foster is adamant and continues, "We could just go see how it feels," and Nix adds, "Like us being the next country judges?"

The comedic gold came shortly after they announced their upcoming Grand Ole Opry debuts, with Nix set to perform on Thursday, June 5, and Foster following on Saturday, June 7, making for a major milestone in their post-Idol careers. Notably, Nix and Foster's playful banter fueled speculation of the duo having a major role in 'American Idol' Season 24. As they smile in the judges' chairs, the captions in the clip continue with, "Let's just see…" and "Do we look like Carrie and Luke right now?" Nix captioned the post, "Both of us are performing next week at the Grand Ole Opry… So maybe #justforlaughs this could happen too?"

Though Nix and Foster were joking when they took over the judges' seats, the moment sparked the thought that they could one day return as mentors. Their impressive journeys on 'American Idol' Season 23, alongside winner Foster, won over both judges and voters. With upcoming Grand Ole Opry debuts and rising potential in country music, fans can easily envision Nix and Foster shaping the show's future, maybe even from behind the judges' table someday.

Fans expressed their love and support for both Nix and Foster to become mentors on 'American Idol' Season 24 on X. A fan said, "Love it, and they fit the roles of the 3 judges!!!" While another noted, "They have the judges perfectly, especially Lionel Richie." Some admirers also voiced their support by commenting on the Instagram post. A fan shared, "The two of you were my favorites!! Keep up the great work. Fulfill those dreams!! Both of you have what it takes to be in those chairs someday!!" Another noted, "It was so funny how they imitated the judges." A fan said, "Loved it when they pretended to be judges."

After winning the title of 'American Idol' Season 23, Roberts was most excited to return home to Meridian, Mississippi, to reunite with his daughters and visit Crestwood Elementary, where he teaches physical education, as per Entertainment Now. Roberts, affectionately known as 'Coach Jamal,' was soon seen on 'bus duty' in a Facebook Live video from the school.