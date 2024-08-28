Will Brett Harris join ‘Bachelor in Paradise’? ABC contestant's wit lights up 'Men Tell All' segment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Brett Harris, who was eliminated from 'The Bachelorette' on the first night, has generated buzz about possibly 'Bachelor in Paradise' (BIP). During a recent appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Brett discussed the possibility of joining 'BIP'. Although he admitted he had never watched the show, he shared that his friends described it as a fun and laid-back beach setting. While he didn't provide a definitive answer, he mentioned that he would consider joining if he's still single by the time the show begins filming.

Brett also drew attention during the 'Men Tell All' segment of 'The Bachelorette,' where his sense of humor impressed viewers. This added to his appeal and could make him a strong candidate for 'BIP', where personality and charm are crucial. Fans are eagerly anticipating whether Brett will seize the opportunity to return to the spotlight on the beach in a future season.

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran reveals why Brett Harris went home

Jenn Tran, the star of 'The Bachelorette,' recently clarified why she sent Brett Harris home on the first night. Despite Brett being a fan favorite and the show's first body-diverse contestant, Jenn explained that she didn’t feel a strong connection with him.

In an interview with Nick Viall on The Viall Files, Jenn admitted that while she found Brett to be charming, funny, and sweet, she didn’t feel a potential romantic connection between them. Jenn felt it would be unfair to keep Brett on the show if she wasn't genuinely interested in pursuing a relationship with him. She emphasized that for her, the show was about finding real love, not just creating drama. Jenn wished Brett well and expressed her pleasure in seeing him move forward positively after his time on the show.

'The Bachelorette' star Brett Harris opens up about body positivity

Brett Harris recently shared insights into his experience on the show and how body positivity was a key aspect of his journey. Although he was eliminated on the first night, Brett made a strong impression on viewers with his larger build, which contrasted with the typical contestants on the show.

During an appearance on 'The Viall Files' podcast, hosted by former Bachelor Nick Viall, Brett credited retired NFL star Jason Kelce with helping to pave the way for greater body inclusivity, not only on 'The Bachelorette' but also in pop culture more broadly. Brett, a former football player himself, expressed gratitude towards Kelce for boosting his confidence and making him feel comfortable in his skin.

Brett shared that he proudly represented men with larger builds on the show, jokingly referring to himself as the representative of offensive linemen. He acknowledged that while his time on 'The Bachelorette' was short-lived, he wasn’t bitter about the outcome, admitting that he and the lead, Jenn Tran, simply didn’t have the chemistry needed to move forward.