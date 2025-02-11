Nicole Kidman cringes at her early modeling photos on Graham Norton interview: "No one knows..."

Even Nicole Kidman couldn't escape the curse of early bad pictures, as revealed during her appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show'

Nicole Kidman needs no introduction, as the talented actress has been turning heads ever since she made her debut with 'Bush Christmas' in 1983. But before making a breakthrough in mainstream entertainment galore, Kidman also did some modeling gigs, which were a hot topic of discussion during her appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show.' The early modeling photographs of Kidman make it clear that even Hollywood bigwigs are not immune to the curse of embarrassing early photos.

Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino)

Kidman’s old modeling photos from a 1983 issue of Dolly magazine stole the spotlight during her appearance on the popular talk show on December 19, 2016, as per Mashable. She reacted to her old modeling photos, which were taken during her teenage years, clarifying that her famous red hair on the magazine cover was actually dyed. "They dyed my hair red. I was only like 14. It wasn't red like that. No one knows they dyed it," she explained.

As Norton revealed more awkward photos, Kidman cringed at one featuring a shiny jacket and a red t-shirt, exclaiming, "Oh god, you're brutal," before admitting she wished she could get her curly locks back. Another picture proved even more embarrassing, featuring Kidman in a long black dress and red boots, striking an awkward pose with her leg in the air, as per IBT. Laughing at the absurdity, Norton and Kidman both questioned what direction the photographer had given her at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman Daily | Fansite (@dailykidman)

While Kidman successfully transitioned into acting, winning an Academy Award as well, her teenage daughter also followed in the footsteps of her iconic mother. Kidman proudly supported her daughter, Sunday Rose, 16, as she walked Paris Fashion Week in October 2024, despite backlash over her modeling credentials, as per Hello!. Speaking at the Golden Globes, Kidman described Sunday as a "composed" model and her "beautiful precious baby," adding that she currently has no plans to pursue acting.

Being a model herself, Kidman admitted she was initially hesitant about her daughter Sunday's modeling debut but felt reassured by her relationship with Miuccia Prada. "I was like, 'Hmm, I don’t think this is a good idea,'" she told The Hollywood Reporter, but added, "Miuccia just loved her and was like, 'No, I want her.' And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match."

Coming back to 'The Graham Norton Show,' Kidman was not the only star whose past pictures grabbed major attention on the show, as Melissa McCarthy also revisited some awkward moments from her early career during an appearance back in 2015, reported by The Sydney Morning Herald. When host Norton showed old headshots from McCarthy’s youth, she recalled, "I am 26 in this picture, and I thought it was a great idea to put on a grey, snarled wig and old-lady glasses," adding, "I'm like, 'Sure, who wouldn't hire her?'" One of the other cringe-worthy photos featured McCarthy poking her tongue out while wearing a gray wig and glasses, while another showed her wearing a Barbie cowboy hat as a hair clip.