Ellen once embarrassed Sofia Vergara over her wild magazine cover: "What are you trying to hide?"

"It's an arm and a hand and a very weird angle," the Colombian beauty joked about her pose on the magazine cover.

Sofia Vergara proved that age is just a number by posing nude for Women's Health magazine in 2017 at 45. “Here’s a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It’s not like before, when it was just young girls who would make the cover of a magazine,” she proudly stated during the cover exclusive. The same year she appeared on 'The Ellen Show' and was grilled about her bold photoshoot by the veteran host. "You showed a lot more of yourself on a magazine cover recently," Ellen DeGeneres teased while bringing up the topic. She then picked up a copy and displayed it to the audience, saying, "What are you trying to hide? You're naked, you're completely naked, and you're covering yourself."

The comments left Vergara flushed, and she kept trying to cover her photo on the magazine cover with her hand. "Did you practice at home on how to actually..." the comedian asked, flashing the copy to the audience again. "Well, I was kind of funny because..." the 'Modern Family' actress cut in while playfully pushing the copy down on the table several times. "It's on newsstands! Why can't I hold it up?" DeGeneres mockingly protested. Vergara then hilariously explained that the magazine sent her stunning pictures of slender models covering their bodies with hands for inspiration. The 'Griselda' actress confessed that it became clear that her hands could not adequately cover her curvaceous figure when she began to practice the poses at home.

Sofía Vergara for the "America's Got Talent" Season 18 live on September 19, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter)

"So there was no covering anything with this stupid arm. So then I'm like, If I do this, then they come out through here," she revealed. Vergara admitted that the only option she had was to cross her arms over her exposed chest. "First of all, listen, I'm not an expert on how to take naked pictures, but for sure this is not the way. Because there's nothing sexy about that at all," DeGeneres cut in with her opinion. Vergara chuckled and went on to describe how she told the magazine she didn't want the photo shoot to be a pornographic advertisement. However, the host complimented her pose style and remarked that she looked incredible from a 'weird' angle. "It's an arm and a hand and a very weird angle," the Colombian beauty jokingly agreed.

The viral video has since garnered over 8 million views, and fans had a ball listening to Vergara's candid confession, "I love how she's trying to put that magazine down. So adorable," a viewer gushed. "They make a great duo. Sofia should co-host with Ellen once a week," a fan praised their natural chemistry. "Sofia is so much fun to watch on Ellen's show; she is constantly making me laugh," a netizen chimed. "If I looked like Sofia Vergara, I would never wear clothes," another viewer wrote with admiration. During her cover interview, the 'Bent' movie actress admitted that she did not believe in having a perfect figure like gym models. She also confessed that she hated strenuous workouts and wanted to look her age. “I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect,” she concluded. “It is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me.”