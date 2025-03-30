Michael Jackson was buried in a gold coffin — but what his family did next was even more bizarre

Michael Jackson’s family left no stone unturned in honoring him, from the special items placed with him to the extreme steps taken to protect his burial site

Michael Jackson's family pulled out all the stops to protect his body following his tragic death it seems! When the 'King of Pop' passed away on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50, his family left no stone unturned to ensure that his body was preserved. At that point in time, they decided to get Michael's coffin entombed in concrete and the reason was quite valid. The 'They Don't Care About Us' hitmaker was buried in a proper stage costume along with some special items from his remarkable life, including his legendary white gloves. Michael was laid to rest in the Holly Terrace section in the Great Mausoleum of Forest Lawn Memorial Park, a cemetery which is located in Glendale, California.

For those unaware, the reason why Michael's coffin was entombed in concrete was because the coffin was made out of gold. Yes, you heard that right! Michael's family members had concerns about grave robbers and looters, and they decided to encase the coffin in concrete before actually burying it. As per a report by The Mirror, Michael's brother Marlon Jackson previously revealed that at the time of Jackson's funeral, his three children: Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson, and Blanket Jackon penned some heart-touching notes that read, "Daddy we love you, we miss you” and these notes were placed inside his coffin.

Furthermore, Marlon also revealed that Michael's casket cost a whopping £18,000. In addition to this, Marlon also stated that a special wig was curated for the Grammy winner to give him flowing shoulder-length hair. Then, a make-up artist was also hired to paint Michael's face for one last time to make sure that he was buried as if he was getting ready for his final show. It has been reported by the media outlet that at that time, CCTV cameras linked to sensors were installed to warn the security guards if any trespassers were present at the grave. Then, Marlon said, "This will be Michael’s final curtain call – the last show. His shell will be gone, but his spirit lives on.”

Marlon delivered an emotional speech at his brother Michael's funeral. In his speech, Marlon talked about their childhood days. “I hurt. I stand here trying to find words of comfort and solace… trying to understand why the lord has taken our brother to return home from such a short visit here on earth. When you left us, a part of me went with you, and a part of you will live forever within me but also… within all of us. Michael, I will treasure the good times, the fun we had, singing, dancing, laughing. I can remember we would come home from school and grab a bite to eat, and we would try to watch ‘The Three Stooges’, and mother would come in and say it was time to go to the recording studio," Marlon said, according to NME.

Marlon wrapped up his speech by saying, “Michael, I love you. I will miss when we said our goodbyes. I would hug you and say I love you, and your response was ‘I love you more’.You have finished your work here on earth, and the lord has called you to come home to him… I have one request, Michael: I would like for you to give our brother, my twin brother, Brandon, a hug from me. I love you, Michael, and I’ll miss you.”