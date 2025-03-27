Matt LeBlanc made Emilia Clarke blush on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ with just three words

"I do have one slight request from you," said Emilia Clarke to Matt LeBlanc while appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show'

Like millions around the globe, Emilia Clarke is also a massive fan of the smash hit series 'Friends.' Clarke, who herself was a part of the fan-favorite eight-part show 'Game of Thrones,' was seemingly left starstruck by Matt LeBlanc during her appearance on' 'The Graham Norton Show.' So much so that Clarke couldn't do anything but blush. In addition, the actress also requested the famous actor to say Joey Tribbiani's famous pickup line, and the result was the dream of every fangirl.

Matt LeBlanc at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in LA, California. (Image Source: Photo by Jon Kopaloff | Getty Images)

Clarke and LeBlanc appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show' back in 2016, and just like a true fangirl, the actress couldn’t stop smiling. "Yeah, I just think you're wicked," Clarke told LeBlanc before giggling as he put his arm around her. The actress admitted to being a huge 'Friends' fan, though LeBlanc couldn't say the same about her show, as per HuffPost. "I watched the first season, and then I kind of fell out of it," LeBlanc admitted. "And then I tried to watch it this season, and I don't know what's going on."

"It's OK!" Clarke responded with a massive smile, clearly unfazed. When LeBlanc promised to start watching 'Game of Thrones' again, Clarke reassured him that it wasn't necessary, as so long as he fulfilled her 'Friends' fantasy. "I do have one slight request from you, though," Clarke said. "Would you be able to ask me how I'm doing?" LeBlanc obliged and smoothly asked, "How you doin'?" as reported by Today. Naturally, Clarke swooned, and equally flustered fellow guest Kate Beckinsale said, "I caught that."

Fans also couldn't help but admire Clarke and LeBlanc's cute interaction as many shared their opinion under a Reddit thread. A fan said, "Matt is so awesome. And Emilia is cute as hell." Another said, "Man, that was the sexiest, most smoldering "How you doin?" ever." Meanwhile, a comment reads, "This is amazing. Is it me, or is Emilia flirting with him?" To which another replied, "She is completely smitten." A comment stated, Matt is so awesome. And Emilia is cute as hell." After the show, Clarke excitedly shared a photo of herself with LeBlanc on Instagram, saying she was giddy and had checked off a bucket list moment.

Following their interaction on the show, the two crossed the road again, with LeBlanc making an uncomfortable comment while speaking about Clarke, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The two actors were being interviewed separately during Emmys 2016 when E! connected them on a split screen. Clarke admitted she was "definitely the fan" in the situation before LeBlanc was asked if he watched 'Game of Thrones.'

"I saw the first season, and I kind of fell out of touch with it," LeBlanc responded. "And I guess that's when she started getting naked — so I need to catch up." When the camera returned to Clarke, she responded gracefully, noting she wasn't sure LeBlanc ever really watched the show since she had been naked multiple times in season one. She also joked about Joey never getting naked on 'Friends.'