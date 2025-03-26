Diddy revealing his new name on 'Graham Norton Show' hasn't aged well after all the allegations

In the same interview, he also said, "This is one of the greatest years of my life. I’ve had a baby..."

Over the years, Sean Combs has had some interviews that haven't aged well ever since the infamous scandal broke out. In one such instance, back in November 2023, the 'It's All About the Benjamins' rapper appeared on an episode of 'The Graham Norton Show' and revealed the reason why he decided to change his name to 'Love.' In the episode, Graham Norton quipped, "Now, Diddy I introduced you as Sean "Diddy" Combs, but you've changed your name to Love. Where does that fit into the name?" In his response, Combs said, "Um, I think that out here in London, you could understand... like you know David Bowie, I was always a fan of his and he was able to give you different artistic personas, but for me, this is actually my real life. This is my art, and so there's been different eras, so there's been the Puff Daddy era, the P Diddy era, and I dropped the P and it was the Diddy era, and now this is the ultimate goal, I have become Love."

As per a report by Metro, a confused Norton asked Combs, "Do I call you Love?" to which the latter responded by saying, “See, this is where it gets confusing. Y’all call me Diddy, but when I’m being Love and I’m in that mood because I have to always remind myself, we live in a toxic world, and it’s love versus hate. That’s what’s going on right now, and I choose love, that’s my new name, and love wins. Let's go."

Later in the episode, Combs also reflected on how the past year has been a great one for him both personally and professionally and stated, "This is one of the greatest years of my life, I’ve had a baby, I put out a hit album, and my mother was able to come and see me get my MTV Global Icon awards. I’m so grateful." In addition to this, Combs also stated that he gifted his mother one million dollars on her birthday.

Just a week after the episode dropped, Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of alleged abuse and assault. According to NME, Combs' lawyer, Ben Brafman, denied all the accusations through an official statement that read, “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

After the shocking allegations against Combs broke, many viewers shared their thoughts on Combs' bizarre interview with Norton. One social media user penned, “Considering the offences he's been charged with today, this didn't age very well." Followed by a second user who penned, "It’s the way diddy was on Graham Norton the other day talking about he’s on a healing journey and he’s rebranding to ‘love.'” Someone else went on to say, "He's many things...but not love. An utterly disgusting human being."