‘DWTS’ winner earns title of worst ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player ever after painfully awkward blunder

"The way he says P has me crying laughing, he knew it was wrong, and he was about to get flamed," a fan wrote in jest.

After winning Season 24 of 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2017, ex-NFL star Rashad Jennings later appeared on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' in 2023. The former New York Giants player competed with sports analyst Marcellus Wiley and former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen to raise money for his Rashad Jennings Foundation. However, it soon became evident during the game that Jennings was unfamiliar with Hollywood pop culture. One wrong guess, and his gaffe went viral. Jennings couldn't rightly answer the puzzle, "Driving to Reno with Quentin Tarantino." He spelled a "P" instead of "Q" in the Oscar-winning director's first name, leaving the "Rhyme Time" category with a hilarious outcome, as per People.

Rashad Jennings with an all time terrible Wheel of Fortune guess



However, the NFL star remained confident that his answer was correct after landing a $600. “No, No, I’m sorry, no,” host Pat Sajak reacted without his signature sarcasm. Jennings' opponents remained composed as they tried not to poke fun. However, fans noticed the blunder and brutally trolled the famous athlete. "The way he says P has me crying laughing, he knew it was wrong, and he was about to get flamed," an X user wrote in jest. "I mean, it really is bad, but if he doesn’t know who he is, you can’t really blame him too much. Puentin is pretty far-fetched for someone’s name, though," a fan chimed in. “Rashad Jennings is the worst Wheel of Fortune player of all time!” an online user criticized in a now-deleted tweet. "There's a reason he plays football," a netizen joked.

"RaShad Jennings on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune looking like a dunce," another fan quipped. Jennings proved that his ballroom skills were more refined than his general knowledge. “I’ve really been getting to know myself. It’s an emotional journey, truly, because the intimacy of each song that you have to get inside of and find that place to truly bring out the art of dance, it is emotional,” the ex-NFL player told the famed publication after winning the Mirrorball trophy along with dance pro Emma Slater back then. He then went on to star in other reality shows, including 'Celebrity Dating Game' and 'Great News.'

Jennings, who has turned into a best-selling author with his book 'The IF in Life,' recently recalled his brush with ballroom dancing in an exclusive with The New York Post. “That last offseason, I said I wanted to learn how to ballroom dance because I was at a shindig and my friend had a TV on, and there was a commercial and they were dancing and it looked beautiful, they were in unison,” he said. “My friend said, ‘They’re doing the cha-cha.’ I’m like, ‘What the heck is a cha-cha?’ She said it’s ballroom dancing, and I said, ‘What the heck is ballroom dancing?’”

The former New York Giants player recalled wanting to take up professional dancing lessons at a studio in Florida out of curiosity, and just as luck would have it, he was cast in the coveted dance reality show. Calling it "very serendipitous," Jennings confessed that the experience was the best in his life.