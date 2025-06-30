‘DWTS’ fan-favorite contestant tears up hearing his dad reveal his ‘ultimate future goal’

"He is my superhero. He always will be, and he was, I think, a superhero for the entire generation," Robert Irwin shared.

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 contestant Robert Irwin couldn't hold back his tears after hearing his late father, Steve Irwin's, future goal. For the unversed, let us share with you, Steve passed away on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44. Then, Steve was killed by a stingray while he was filming in the Great Barrier Reef. However, his kids, Robert and Bindi Irwin, have continued to carry his legacy forward. Recently, Robert stopped by BBC 2’s 'The Scott Mills Breakfast Show' for an interview. On June 24, BBC Radio uploaded a video from Robert's interview on their official Instagram page. The video featured a snippet of Steve speaking about his dreams for the future. “Is there anything that would wanna make me give away what I’m doing now?" Steve said in the video, as per Entertainment Now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2)

While reflecting on the question, Steve went on to say, "Yes, there is. When my children can take the football that I call wildlife conservation and run it up. I guarantee you, it will be the proudest moment of my life. And my job will be done, like my mum and my dad. Then, and only then, will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal. To be able to stand aside and let them run up my mission.”

Soon after, Robert, who will be seen competing for the prestigious mirrorball trophy in 'DWTS' Season 34, appeared a bit emotional after hearing his father's words and quipped, "Ah, man, you know it is emotional to hear that. It means so much, and when you dedicate your life legacy, it really makes you think about how we all get to create our legacy. He is my superhero. He always will be, and he was, I think, a superhero for the entire generation. Every day, there is not a day that goes by where someone doesn't share a story about him, and to hear that it really means the absolute world and it's an honour. It's really an honour to make sure everything he lived and died for continues; he is my superhero. He will always be."

Soon after, many fans stopped by the comments section and shared numerous stories about what Steve meant to them. One social media user wrote, "I went into veterinary medicine because of Steve Irwin,” Followed by a second user who penned, "Not crying, honest - a beautiful moment when a father’s wish become a reality ❤️." Another netizen went on to say, "He achieved his ultimate goal in Robert and Bindi. They are making him so very proud! 🤩❤️."

A user commented, "I have to say, every time I see an interview with Bindi or Robert, it speaks volumes about Steve’s parenting while they were little, and Terry’s parenting after Steve was gone. Like wow. Just wow." Another user quipped, "My eldest daughter loved Steve Irwin so much when she was a kid and she cried for a week solid when he died, he was her hero ❤️she has gone on to become a veterinary nurse and I couldn’t be prouder 🙌."