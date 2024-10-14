Why two titles have dominated the Netflix charts for weeks, and one's not even a film or series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix's latest top 10 list reveals the most-watched movies from October 14 to October 20, catering to its nearly 280 million subscribers. 'The Garfield Movie' and 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' secured the top two spots. Eight new titles also entered the rankings, including 'Sing', a 2016 animated musical, 'Escape Plan', an action thriller, 'The Platform 2', the sequel to the Spanish dystopian thriller, and 'It Chapter Two', the final chapter in Stephen King's horror tale.

These new entries have shaken up the top 10, offering subscribers a fresh mix of genres. The current rankings showcase a diverse range of films, from family-friendly animation to intense thrillers and horror. Subscribers can explore each movie's genre, rating, cast, and brief synopsis to find their next favorite film.

10. Halloween (2018)

A still from 'Halloween' (@netflix)

It's been 40 years since Michael Myers's brutal Halloween attack on Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). Michael, the notorious serial killer, is currently locked up at Smith's Grove Psychiatric Hospital, but his transfer to a maximum-security prison takes a deadly turn. On October 30, the bus crashes, and Michael escapes, claiming two more victims. Michael sets his sights on Haddonfield, terrorizing anyone in his path. Meanwhile, Laurie still lives in fear of her attacker but refuses to be a victim. When Michael returns, Laurie seizes the opportunity to confront her tormentor, mustering the courage to fight back. This intense showdown unfolds in the 2018 film 'Halloween', a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 classic of the same name.

9. Robin Hood (2018)

A still from 'Robin Hood' (@netflix)

You know the legend of 'Robin Hood', the hero who steals from the rich and gives to the poor. The 2018 film 'Robin Hood', directed by Otto Bathurst, offers a modern twist on the classic tale. Taron Egerton stars as Robin of Loxley, an aristocrat with a perfect life alongside his love, Marian (Eve Hewson). However, his world is turned upside down when the ruthless Sheriff of Nottingham (Ben Mendelsohn) forces him to fight in the Third Crusade. Returning after four years, Robin finds his family's estate seized and the townspeople displaced. With the help of Friar Tuck (Tim Minchin) and Little John (Jamie Foxx), Robin leads a daring rebellion against the wealthy elite, seeking to reclaim what's rightfully his. This action-packed retelling brings the iconic outlaw's story to life with stunning visuals and heart-pumping action.

8. 2 Guns (2013)

A still from '2 Guns' (@netflix)

Action legends Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg join forces in the adrenaline-fueled film '2 Guns'. Washington plays Bobby Trench, a DEA Special Agent, while Wahlberg portrays Michael "Stig" Stigman, a Navy SEAL in the Office of Naval Intelligence. Unaware of each other's true identities, they work undercover as criminals to bring down notorious drug lord Papi Greco (Edward James Olmos). As they navigate their covert operation, Bobby and Stig are targeted for elimination by the mob. Narrowly escaping death, they eventually team up to exact revenge on Greco and dismantle his entire operation. With their unique skills and banter, this unstoppable duo takes on the dangerous underworld in '2 Guns', delivering non-stop action and suspense.

7. It Chapter Two (2019)

A still from 'It Chapter Two' (@netflix)

The terrifying Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård) returns to haunt Derry in 'It Chapter Two'. Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club's initial victory, the murderous clown is back for revenge. The Adult Losers Club - Bill (James McAvoy), Beverly (Jessica Chastain), Richie (Bill Hader), Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), Ben (Jay Ryan), and Eddie (James Ransone) - reunite to confront their childhood terror. To save Derry, the Losers must face their deepest fears and overcome lingering traumas. But Pennywise's grip is strong, and their own terror threatens to tear them apart. Can the seven friends find the courage to defeat Pennywise once and for all, no matter the cost? The fate of Derry hangs in the balance in this epic conclusion to the 'It' saga, based on Stephen King's classic novel.

6. The Platform 2 (2024)

Milena Smit in 'The Platform' 2 (@netflix)

Get ready for the thrilling sequel, 'The Platform 2', set in the notorious Vertical Self-Management Center. This Spanish dystopian prison houses 666 inmates across 333 floors, with two prisoners per level. The twist? Food is distributed via a free-floating platform that descends daily from the ceiling. But there's a catch, inmates can only eat when the platform reaches their floor, and excess food can't be saved. The higher the floor, the more abundant the food. However, lower-level prisoners face scarcity. Every few weeks, inmates are reassigned to new floors, indulging in their chosen favorite dishes. But when rules are broken, chaos erupts. Violence, mutiny, and death ensue. 'The Platform 2' promises a wild and intense ride, exploring the darkest aspects of human nature in this unforgiving vertical prison.

5. The Mechanic (2011)

A still from 'The Mechanic' (@netflix)

Jason Statham brings his signature action-packed style to 'The Mechanic', a thrilling remake of the 1972 classic. Directed by Simon West, this B-movie action thriller stars Statham as Arthur Bishop, a skilled assassin who expertly disguises his kills as accidents and suicides. After his mentor Harry (Donald Sutherland) is murdered, Bishop reluctantly partners with Harry's son Steve (Ben Foster), training him in the art of hitmanship. Despite preferring solo missions, Bishop takes Steve under his wing. But in the world of assassins, partnerships are perilous, and loyalty is a luxury. It's a deadly game of kill or be killed.

4. Escape Plan (2013)

A still from 'Escape Plan' (@netflix)

Action legends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger finally joined forces in the 2013 thriller 'Escape Plan'. Stallone plays Ray Breslin, a security expert who tests supermax prisons by getting incarcerated and then breaking out. His company identifies vulnerabilities, helping prisons improve their security. However, Ray's latest assignment goes awry when he's double-crossed and sent to a high-security prison ship in the middle of the ocean. Ruthless Warden Willard Hobbes (Jim Caviezel) aims to make Ray a permanent resident. But Ray finds an unlikely ally in Emil Rottmayer (Schwarzenegger), a fellow inmate with escape plans. Together, they devise a daring breakout strategy, navigating the prison's strict surveillance and Hobbes's ruthless tactics. In 'Escape Plan', Stallone and Schwarzenegger bring their signature action-hero charm, delivering intense fight scenes and suspenseful drama.

3. Sing (2016)

A still from 'Sing' (@netflix)

'Sing' is a family-friendly treat. In a vibrant city of anthropomorphic animals, Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey), a charming koala, desperately tries to save his struggling theater from closure.

Buster's solution? Host a singing competition with a $1,000 prize. However, a typo on the flyers inflates the prize to $100,000, drawing a flurry of attention and contestants. Meet the talented bunch: Mike (Seth MacFarlane), a smooth-singing mouse; Meena (Tori Kelly), an elephant struggling with stage fright; Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), a pig who abandoned her teenage singing dreams; Johnny (Taron Egerton), a gorilla with piano and vocal aspirations; and Ash (Scarlett Johansson), a punk-rock loving porcupine. Who will claim the top prize? 'Sing' is a joyful, music-filled ride for the whole family.

2. Jailbreak: Love on the Run (2024)

A still from 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' (@netflix)

Vicky White's shocking escape with inmate Casey White (no relation) stunned Alabama's Lauderdale County Jail. A respected corrections officer nearing retirement, Vicky hid a secret: her romantic relationship with Casey, a convicted felon serving 75 years. The unthinkable happened when Vicky and Casey broke free, sparking a statewide manhunt. The documentary 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' probes the unlikely relationship's roots and how it remained hidden. Through interviews with Vicky's friends and colleagues, the film seeks answers. What drove Vicky to risk everything? How did they keep their secret safe for so long? 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' explores the astonishing events surrounding this forbidden love and daring escape.

1. The Garfield Movie (2024)

Nicholas Hoult, Chris Pratt, and Harvey Guillén in 'The Garfield Movie' (@columbiapictures)

'The Garfield Movie' brings back everyone's favorite lazy cat, Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt). He's living comfortably with dog friend Odie (Harvey Guillén) and owner Jon Arbuckle (Nicholas Hoult). But when Garfield and Odie are kidnapped and held captive in an abandoned mall, an unexpected rescuer arrives - Garfield's estranged father, Vic (Samuel L Jackson).

Garfield harbors resentment towards Vic for abandoning him as a child. However, Vic needs Garfield's help to repay a debt to the cunning Persian cat, Jinx (Hannah Waddingham). Vic must pull off a daring heist at Lactos Farms to steal a large quantity of milk. Recognizing he can't do it alone, Vic recruits Garfield and Odie. Can the grumpy cat put aside his differences with his father and help execute the plan? 'The Garfield Movie' promises action, humor, and heart.