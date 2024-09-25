Who is Casey White? 'Netflix’s 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' recounts breakout that ended in tragedy and blood

Casey White's prison break with a corrections officer inspired Netflix's new true-crime documentary, 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run'

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’ discretion is advised.

FLORENCE, ALABAMA: In 2022, Alabama authorities and the residents were shocked when a dedicated and respected corrections officer, Vicky White, risked her reputation and life for an inmate named, Casey White. The infamous prison escape case is now explored in length in Netflix's latest documentary 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run'.

Casey White was already serving a 75-year prison sentence for a series of violent crimes when he also confessed to a separate murder that took place in 2015. As he awaited trial, he was transferred to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in 2020.

Casey White and his long list of crimes

Casey White was serving 75-year imprisonment when he escaped from jail in 2022 (YouTube/@nbcnews)

Casey’s criminal history can be traced back to 2006 when he was arrested for domestic violence involving his mother, as per a report by Independent. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to attacking a male relative with an ax handle for which he was sentenced to six years in prison.

At the time of the prison escape, he was serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 crime in which he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend, held victims at gunpoint, shot a woman in the arm, broke into a home, stole firearms, killed a dog, and staged multiple carjackings before being caught in a police chase.

While serving his time, he was also charged with the murder of a 58-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in her apartment in 2015. The case remained unsolved for five years until Casey himself confessed to the crime. Prosecutors mentioned that it was a case of contract killing. Casey initially pleaded guilty but then changed his plea to not guilty citing mental illness as the reason.

Casey White's prison break in 2022

A still from the trailer of 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' (YouTube/@netflix)

On April 29, 2022, Casey White managed to escape jail with Vicky White (not related), a detention center’s corrections officer. Interestingly, Vicky, who was 55 at that time, was set to retire that day ending her 17-year tenure. Vicky told some of her co-workers that she would go out with a bang but nobody had anticipated what she was about to do.

After her retirement party, she told her colleagues that she was taking Casey to the courthouse for a psychological evaluation—a task that normally required two officers. However, no one questioned Vicky due to her position and reputation of being reliable and trustworthy. Unfortunately, the two never returned.

During the investigation, it was found out that Vicky, then 55, was romantically involved with Casey, then 38. She used to give him special treatment including extra food and other privileges. It was also found out that she sold her four-acre property for a far lesser value and bought firearms, men's clothing, and vehicles before helping Casey escape prison, as per CNN.

Their disappearance triggered a nationwide manhunt and the law enforcement finally caught up with the duo on May 9, 2022. The chase ended in a crash. Casey surrendered to the cops while Vicky shot herself to death. In June 2023, Vicky received a life sentence for escaping the prison, as per a report by CBS News.

A still from the trailer of 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' (YouTube/@netflix)

"In this gripping documentary, an Alabama corrections officer falls in love with a man awaiting trial for murder and risks it all to help him escape," reads the official synopsis of 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run'.

The documentary will explore the unusual love story that ended with a tragedy. It is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Wednesday, September 25.

