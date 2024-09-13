Why this familiar character may not return in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2

With a lot of familiar characters making an appearance, this beloved Elf from the 'LOTR' and 'The Hoobit' might not have the same shot

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' is a series on Prime Video that is a prequel to 'The Lord of the Rings' and features a lot of well-known characters like Galadriel and Elrond. This has got us thinking if another beloved Elf, Legolas, might appear or not. As an immortal Elf, Legolas could fit into the show's timeline, which is set thousands of years before 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings'.

He's famous for his archery skills and memorable battles, including a duel with an Oliphant in 'Lord of The Rings: The Return of the King'. Since Elrond and Galadriel are already in the show, it's quite possible that Legolas could join them too but it would require some creative changes to the original story.

Will Legolas make an appearance in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2?

Legolas in a still from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (@newlineproductions)

No, there is one reason Legolas can't appear in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power', it's because he was born after the Second Age when the show takes place. The movies say he's 2931 ears old, born in the Third Age, but J.R.R. Tolkien never wrote that. This gives Amazon creative freedom with his character. Since Legolas's birth year isn't in Tolkien's stories, he could potentially appear in the show. However, he's a younger Elf who hasn't experienced the same battles as Elrond and Galadriel. So, even if Legolas appeared, it would mean more changes to the Middle-earth story, which might upset fans as we hate it when they don't go by the books! Prime Video could maybe show a baby Legolas at the end of the series, but having him fight like in 'The Lord of the Rings' is not going to happen because, he's a baby, right?

Will Legolas's father appear in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2?

Thranduil in a still from 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' (@warnerbros)

Although Legolas might not appear in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power', his father Thranduil could potentially play a role. Thranduil's story fits the show's timeline if you think about it, as he becomes King of the Woodland Realm after his father Orophor's death in the Second Age. Thranduil's reign and battles against Sauron's influence in Greenwood (later known as Mirkwood) could also be explored as a theme in the series. This would be a great way to dive into Legolas's ancestry and Middle-earth's Elf history without forcing his appearance.

Thranduil and Orophor are lesser-known characters, making their stories a fresh and exciting addition to the show. It would be a more natural connection to 'The Lord of the Rings' than including Legolas, especially since his role in 'The Hobbit' felt brutally forced. The history of Middle-earth's Elves will continue to unfold in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power', making it an interesting watch.

