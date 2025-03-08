‘Big Bang Theory’ cast turned their Conan interview into a full-blown kissing frenzy in wild TV moment

Conan O’Brien surprised Mayim Bialik and Johnny Galecki with a throwback to their first on-screen kiss back in the 1990s on the sitcom 'Blossom.'

If there’s one thing that guarantees a spike in television ratings, it’s a spontaneous kissing spree between beloved sitcom stars. That’s exactly what happened when the entire cast of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ appeared on 'Conan' to celebrate the iconic show's 200th episode. What started as a nostalgic trip down the memory lane soon turned into a full-blown kissing frenzy, and fans couldn’t get enough. During the show, Conan O’Brien surprised Mayim Bialik and Johnny Galeck with a throwback to their first on-screen kiss back in the 90s sitcom, 'Blossom.' The two actors, who were just 14 at the time, shared what would be their first stage kiss.

On the show, Bialik even admitted, “We were both 14, right, we kissed…It might have been my first real kiss also.” Kunal Nayyar, who plays the character of Raj Koothrappali on the show, exclaimed, “Do it again!” which led to an enthusiastic response from the audience. Jim Parsons also hopped in and remarked, “What kind of show is this?” At first, Bialik and Galecki hesitated, but it didn’t take long before they gave in, locking lips once again after decades. The energy in the room shifted instantly, and sensing the playful vibe, the rest of the cast decided to join in.

Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch, and Nayyar all leaned into the madness, turning the interview into an impromptu kissing spree. For fans, this bizarre yet hilarious turn of events was both unexpected and wildly entertaining. It also brought to light a fun fact that many viewers were not aware of—Galecki’s first stage kiss wasn’t with his on-screen love interest Cuoco, but with Bialik, years before 'The Big Bang Theory' even aired.

Despite the kisses being purely for comedic effect, it sparked long-standing rumors and speculation about the real-life dynamics between the cast. Galecki and Cuoco famously dated during the early seasons of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ but kept their relationship under wraps until after their breakup. Even so, they remained close friends, frequently shutting down rumors of rekindled romance. Cuoco once shared on Instagram, "So sorry to disappoint, but no home wreckers or secret flings going on here..Me and @sanctionedjohnnygalecki are just the best of buds -- Leonard and Penny will just have to suffice!" as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

(L-R) Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch from the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" attend their handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Rich Fury)

Galecki also posted on Instagram with the caption, "No scandals/home wreckers/pregnancies here, y'all. Just profound friendship." 'The Big Bang Theory' fans were disappointed with the claims back then. One person commented, “Should be more than friendship. You make so cute couple.” Another one chimed in, “Love you guys as a REAL couple!! Perfect together.”