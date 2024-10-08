'DWTS' guest judge Rosie Perez's performance sparks calls for change on show

Rosie Perez's appearance on 'DWTS' was much loved by viewers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Rosie Perez's appearance as a guest judge on 'Dancing With the Stars' for 'Soul Train Night' has left many fans wondering about her long-term future on the panel.

Having gotten her start on 'Soul Train' back in the 1980s, Rosie applied her unique perspective to the judges' table and offered shar, engaging critiques that wowed audience and contestants alike. Her refreshing takes appeared to be somewhat missing in the current panel, leading to questions if she could replace long-time judge Carrie Ann Inaba, especially since the 'DWTS' judge has faced some criticism over her scoring pattern.

Rosie's comments were encouraging and seemed to help both the stars and pros. For instance, she praised Bachelor star Joey Graziadei for his backflip and energetic jive. "Your sex appeal is off the charts!" Perez said. With model Brooks Nader and partner Gleb performing a steamy rumba to Marvin Gaye's 'Sexual Healing', Rosie praised their chemistry, offering a light yet pointed critique that left the audience laughing.

More importantly, Rosie did not restrain herself from mentioning what needed to be improved. For the performance of NBA star Dwight Howard, for example, she was constructive with her feedback on his techniques. Rosie has emerged as the most memorable guest judge so far for her perfect mix of humor, expert advice, and real enthusiasm.

What does Rosie Perez do now?

Rosie Perez remains active in the world of acting and producing. Just recently, she joined the cast of Apple TV+'s upcoming limited series 'Before', in which she stars with Billy Crystal and Judith Light. She plays Denise, a tough foster mother, in a psychological thriller about a child psychiatrist treading emotionally troubled waters. As far as acting is concerned, Perez's most notable work came in 'Fearless', which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Beyond acting, Perez is an outspoken activist for Puerto Rican rights. Taking advantage of a variety of opportunities to bring social issues to light, she has written about her life experiences and struggles in her autobiography, 'Handbook for an Unpredictable Life'.

Who was the last contestant to get eliminated on 'DWTS' Season 33?

The latest contestant to get eliminated in 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 was Tori Spelling, who partnered with Pasha Pashkov. They got eliminated on the Hollywood Night episode that aired on September 24, 2024.

The first double elimination also saw the end of Anna Delvey's journey on 'DWTS' Season 33.

