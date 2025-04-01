Tapes of Marilyn Monroe’s therapy sessions might prove her death wasn’t suicide, book claims

"What happened to Marilyn Monroe is one of the great mysteries of the 20th century," biographer James Spada stated.

Marilyn Monroe's sudden death in 1962 left too many unanswered questions and spawned countless conspiracy theories. Author Maureen Callahan's book spotlighted the enigmatic bygone 'sex symbol' in a new light. 'Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed,' released in 2024, claimed Monroe displayed 'zest for life' before her untimely demise. The Daily Mail columnist's book alleged that former LA County deputy district attorney John Miner conducted an insightful investigation after the 'Seven Year Itch' actress' death and connected with her psychoanalyst, Dr. Ralph Greenson. Through Dr. Greenson, Miner learned that Monroe had elaborate goals set out for her future. "Dr. Greenson spoke to Miner 'at length' and let him listen to 'a 40-minute tape of [Marilyn] sharing her plans for the immediate future," Callahan wrote.

After analyzing the new evidence, Miner concluded that the blonde beauty couldn't have committed suicide. "As a result of what Dr. Greenson told me and from what I heard on tape recordings, I believe I can say definitely that it was not suicide," Miner stated as per the book. Monroe's death has been subjected to endless speculations in connection with the Kennedy brothers. Some claim she was about to expose her affair; others specify that she came dangerously close to exposing government secrets, while Callahan's book suggested that she experienced a painful abortion right before her mysterious death.

Monroe's housekeeper found the body in the early hours of August 5, 1962. "She was face-down on her bed, nude, with her phone still in her hand," Callahan wrote. The book claimed that the FBI sealed "certain phone records," which were rediscovered in the 1980s, and the "logs showed she'd called Bobby [Kennedy]'s workplace eight times between June 25th and 30th. Her final call to him lasted eight minutes." The details of their phone call were never made public, but the celebrated columnist wrote that "reports suggest she'd had an abortion on July 20 and that the baby may have been Bobby's."

Marilyn Monroe poses for a portrait laying on the grass in 1954 in Palm Springs, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Baron)

Reportedly, Monroe had an intimate moment with then-President John F. Kennedy's brother in her dressing room right before she famously sang 'Happy Birthday' at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962. The 'Some Like It Hot' actress's death was determined to have been caused by a barbiturate overdose. According to People, Monroe had threatened the Kennedys with an exposé via a press conference just days before her death. "What happened to Marilyn Monroe is one of the great mysteries of the 20th century," biographer James Spada stated to the publication. However, he believed that the Kennedys were not involved in any foul play when it came to the diva's death.

"It was pretty clear that Marilyn had had sexual relations with both Bobby and Jack," Spada affirmed her romantic liaison with both political figures. Reports suggest that witnesses confirmed they heard Lawford, an irate Bobby, and a screaming Monroe on a distressing tape taken from the bugged Monroe residence the night she died. In a 1983 BBC interview with biographer Anthony Summers, Monroe's former live-in housekeeper, Eunice Murray, showcased frustration about hiding the details of the affair. "Oh, why do I have to keep covering this up?" I said, "Covering what up, Mrs. Murray?" She said, "Well, of course, Bobby Kennedy was there [on Aug. 4], and of course, there was an affair with Bobby Kennedy."

Spada further clarified that the Kennedys were involved in covering up the affair since JFK's presidential seat was at stake; however, there is no evidence that they orchestrated Monroe's murder. "The Kennedys could not risk this coming out because it could have brought down the president. But the cover-up that was designed to prevent anyone from finding out that Marilyn was involved intimately with the Kennedy family has been misinterpreted as a cover-up of their having murdered her," he concluded.