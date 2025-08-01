One familiar face is missing from ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 — and the controversy behind it is hard to ignore

Xavier Thorpe, played by Percy Hynes White, won’t appear in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

'Wednesday' Season 2, Part 1, is dropping on Wednesday, August 6, and fans have been catching up on all the buzz. While most of the main cast are expected to reprise their roles, there is one key character that will be missing from the spooky frame. Xavier, played by Percy Hynes White, the artistic blend among the Nevermore Academy outcasts, has bid adieu to the thriller/comedy series after being accused of sexual assault by an anonymous woman, as per Elle.

Reports suggest that an unknown woman posted a series of tweets in January 2023 framing White for allegedly organizing wild parties that served alcohol to underage women. The female victim then shockingly alleged that she was sexually abused, like other women who attended these parties. The controversy snowballed into a social movement, and soon, angry fans requested Netflix to remove White from the series. The post was soon deleted from X, but the allegations marred the young actor's chances of getting back on television. After a brief period of silence, White put forth his side of the story through an official statement in June.

"Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats. Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message," he wrote on Instagram stories as per Variety.

"The rumors are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims. It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends, and coworkers needs to stop, please. Thank you for taking the time to read this," he added, defending himself. However, in May 2024, White affirmed that he would never be part of the 'Wednesday' franchise moving forward. "I had so much fun working on this show. I can't wait to watch season 2. Much love," he reacted to the renewal on Instagram stories back then.

With this, a major plotline goes unanswered since Ortega and White shared an intermittent love story. Xavier was seen as a foe turned friend to Wednesday, and their chemistry had dark romantic undertones, making it a hellish 'love triangle'. But will his character simply disappear from the storyline, or will it be written off? That remains to be seen when season two premieres. Meanwhile, Ortega was questioned about his subtle exit from the show during an exclusive with Vanity Fair. Without giving in too many details, Ortega just replied, "A weird redirect, but we’re introducing so many different characters that I think it kind of will get lost," then added, "Wednesday’s world does feel slightly askew anyway."