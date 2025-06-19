Fans have a field day as reality TV villain crashes ‘AGT’ stage: ‘What is HE doing here?’

While the judges might be friendly with the reality star, viewers are less than impressed with the surprise audition on ‘AGT.’

Usually, 'AGT' contestants who appear for the audition are new to the spotlight. However, things are looking different this season. On Tuesday night’s episode, the end of the show featured a teaser of the upcoming episode, and some eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice a familiar face backstage. It was none other than Tom Sandoval, the reality star best known for his controversial turn on 'Vanderpump Rules' and the cheating scandal, as reported by People.

Fans soon rushed to Reddit to express their frustration. On a Reddit thread titled, 'TOM SANDOVAL ON AGT!!' An 'AGT' viewer wrote, "WHAT IS HE DOING HERE. I saw a quick glimpse, and in my head I was like Oh no… I haven’t watched it all, so I don’t know if we see him perform, but it’s like, why is he there? Not that I’m hating, but like WTH." While we are yet to see what Sandoval brings to the 'AGT' stage, another viewer said, "On a talent show with no talent. How dreadful!" Agreeing with the sentiment, another viewer wrote, "Makes me think of a fashion show with no fashion. How dreadful.”

Taking a dig at the 'The Traitors' former contestant, a viewer even joked, "That's insane lol. He's gotta be running out of reality shows to sign up for, right? There's a finite amount haha." While some guessed what the 'The Traitor' contestant is gonna audition for, one viewer couldn't help but comment on his looks and wrote, " "I appreciate his hustle and that he’s gotta try to stay relevant to make money, but gawd, that under eye makeup has got to go."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Sandoval (@tomsandoval1)

While fans aren’t exactly rolling out the red carpet, Sandoval might find a sigh of relief in one friendly face. Turns out, judges Howie Mandel and Sandoval have been friends for a long time. As reported by NBC, Howie Mandel shared the backstory of how he met the actor at a mutual friend's wedding. "The first time we met ... Kimmie Bader, who works with me and has worked with me for years and years and years, she's a family friend, she's head of development for my production company — when she and her husband got married, the first time I met you was at their wedding," Mandel said to Sandoval. "Not only did I meet you, but you got on stage and performed," Mandel noted, with Sandoval adding he sang 'Toto' by Africa at the nuptials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICHAEL NGO (@imngo)

"That was a big day!" Sandoval laughed. "I have met you kind of socially after on other business; we were trying to do business together," Mandel said. The 'Tall, Dark and Dangerous' actor also shared that the two even considered being partners in a cosmetics business focusing only on men; however, it didn't work out. But who knows? With his appearance on 'AGT', maybe the duo will find other ways to collaborate.