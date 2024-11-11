We can finally put that asterisk in 'Thunderbolts*' to rest

If you were wondering why there's an asterix in the 'Thunderbolts*' title, we have got it all figuered out

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Who would have thought punctuation could become a big talking point about the MCU’s first real replacement team for the Avengers? Yet when Kevin Feige revealed an asterisk in the title 'Thunderbolts*', it sparked curiosity and speculation among fans. It’s a clever move by Marvel to create mystery, drawing fans into wondering about the hidden meaning behind that little symbol.

The title 'Thunderbolts*' has always felt a bit off, especially since Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross—who the team is named after in the comics—doesn't appear to be involved. Instead, the group is assembled by Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character, Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, but 'the Contessas' just doesn’t have the same punch. The asterisk hints that there may be a twist in the storyline, possibly even a change in the team’s direction. While the first trailer gave subtle clues, the latest trailer offers even more signs that something unexpected is in store.

What could the asterisk mean in the 'Thunderbolts*' title?

A sill from 'Thunderbolts*' (Marvel)

At the end of the 'Thunderbolts*' trailer shown at Disney’s D23 Brazil event, Sebastian Stan's Bucky remarks, "We can't call ourselves that" after Red Guardian suggests the name, followed by the title card humorously adds the asterisk. This moment hints at something fans have speculated for a while: Thunderbolts isn’t the team's official name.

The asterisk seems to be a running joke, especially at Red Guardian's expense, as he genuinely thinks "The Thunderbolts" is a "cool name," while the rest of the team doesn’t seem to agree. Unlike the Avengers, this group of antiheroes has the chance to reject a name they don’t feel fits them. Whether this will lead to an official retitle of the movie is still up in the air, but it’s more likely they’ll earn a new team name by the movie’s end.

Could 'Thunderbolts*' get a new team name by the end of the movie?

'Thunderbolts' will be Marvel's reply to DC's 'Suicide Squad' (Marvel)

One of the most popular rumors about the Thunderbolts team name is that they might go with 'The Dark Avengers'—a much cooler-sounding name that would match their style as a black ops team handling missions off the books. But there’s a catch: in Marvel Comics, the Dark Avengers are actually villains pretending to be heroes, which clearly doesn’t apply here. It’s possible Marvel Studios could reuse the name if they’re not planning a faithful Dark Avengers storyline, but it might feel out of place. A name like 'Secret Avengers' might fit better, since it was given to Captain America's underground team in 'Avengers: Infinity War' after 'Civil War', and feels like a natural fit for Bucky and his team’s shadowy missions.

For Bucky, the name 'Dark Avengers' wouldn’t feel right. He’s spent years working through his troubled Winter Soldier past and now seems committed to helping others who, like him, have a dark history. He’s been part of the MCU longer than most, and it feels like he’s earned the right to still consider himself an Avenger—just without an ominous label.

'Thunderbolts*' trailer

'Thunderbolts*' will be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.