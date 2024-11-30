Why is 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 7 not airing this week? Sharks to return after a two-week hiatus

'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 7 is not airing this week due to Thanksgiving holiday

'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 7, which was originally set to grace our television screens on November 29, 2024, Friday, will not be released this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The episodes of the ABC business program have already been shot in advance, so the postponement of the airing date will not impact its production schedule. Instead of tuning in to watch the Sharks, viewers can enjoy NCAA college football from 7:30 PM to 11 PM for the next two weeks. Yeah, you heard that right.

'The Shark Tank' Season 16 episode 7 won't be airing this week (Richard Middlesworth/ABC)

When will 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 7 air?

For those of you wondering, 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 7 will be airing on December 13, 2024, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The fans of the show can catch the new episodes of the program on Hulu, the next day.

Apart from this, the show is also available for streaming on a couple of other platforms such as FuboTV, Vudu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, as well as Apple TV. The previous seasons of 'Shark Tank' can be seen on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.

'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 7 will air on December 13, 2024, on ABC (Instagram/@sharktankabc)

Who are the Sharks on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 7?

In the upcoming Episode 7 of 'Shark Tank' Season 16, the esteemed Sharks including Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John will be cracking some great deals with a bunch of aspiring entrepreneurs.

These creative startup owners will aim to secure investments and valuable mentorship from these seasoned business moguls, striving to take their companies to the next level. The episode of the beloved business show will showcase four new products. At the time of writing, no information about the products featured on the show has been revealed by the network.

'Shark Tank' Season 16 features many guest Sharks (Instagram/@sharktankabc)

'Shark Tank' Season 16 releases new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8 pm ET.