Michael Jackson’s pet chimp found an unexpected way to make a living — and his work is selling fast

In 2017, MJ's pet chimp, Bubbles, helped in raising funds for the Center for Great Apes, where he resides as the oldest resident.

Following Michael Jackson's unfortunate passing in 2009, significant changes took place, particularly for his beloved pet chimp, Bubbles. Originally purchased by the King of Pop from a Texas research facility in the 1980s, Bubbles was relocated to the Center for Great Apes in 2005, where he now enjoys "a lot of freedom," as per the National Post. Following that, 'The Michael Jackson Estate,' continued to cover Bubbles' annual care expenses, which amounted to approximately $27,000 per year. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the famous chimp is now a painter, selling his paintings to get by.

Bubbles holds up a photo of himself and the singer, while a plush Bubbles doll stands beside him, Tokyo, Japan, 1987. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Hulton Archive)

In 2017, Bubbles was helping raise funds for the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, where he resides as the oldest resident, as per The Sun UK. The sanctuary costs £1.5 million annually to operate, and Bubbles contributed by selling five of his paintings for £577 ($750) each. Reportedly, twelve of his artworks, all labeled 'Untitled,' were showcased at an exhibition in Miami, USA, alongside around 50 other paintings created by fellow primates, including stars from 'Planet of the Apes.'

Art gallery director Yansi Meoqui shed light on the unique appeal of Bubbles' work, saying, "They were incredibly popular and certainly show a very individual style." She further noted the exhibition's broad appeal, adding, "We usually get a lot of fine art lovers into our gallery, but there was a real mix of people to see these works."

In 2023, Bubbles, celebrated his 40th birthday with a lavish party, as per the New York Post. "He did get a cake, but it's a special ape-healthy cake," said Patti Ragan, founding director of the Center for Great Apes. She detailed the festive treat, explaining, "We frost it with mashed bananas and add a little bit of blue food coloring … and then we wrote his name in blueberries." Ragan further added, The party's theme, fittingly, was bubbles. We had tubs of bubble bath. They had paper bubbles everywhere."

Michael's beloved chimpanzee Bubbles now lives at the Center for Great Apes in Florida. The organization is currently working to bring the “Sunshine 7” chimps to their new home from a recently closed sanctuary. Relocation takes resources. See how to help: https://t.co/3HnR1KWrxd pic.twitter.com/yZmzj6NQow — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) May 18, 2021

Despite the festivities, Ragan shared that Bubbles remained a gracious host as he just wanted to see "who was visiting." Adding a heartfelt touch, fans gifted Bubbles a special photo blanket adorned with his pictures. As per reports, Bubbles, who once lived at Neverland Ranch and slept in a crib in Jackson's bedroom, eventually became too large to be kept as a pet. Around 1989, when he was about six or seven years old, the famous chimp was moved to a California ranch owned by trainer Bob Dunn.

Ragan further said, "When he became too big to be around people, maybe about 6 or 7 years old, Michael Jackson's trainer had him with his other chimp." Now, Bubbles stands just under five feet tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. Staff at the ape sanctuary keep Bubbles and the other primates entertained with DVDs of Jackson. "If he saw Michael Jackson [in person], of course, he'd remember him and go crazy in greeting him," said Ragan

When Jackson's sister, LaToya, visited the sanctuary to film the 2010 documentary 'Michael Jackson and Bubbles,' the chimp immediately recognized her. "He clearly remembered her. He could not stop staring at her," Ragan shared. "She and I sat outside the mesh enclosure, and he came and sat right next to us. She looks like Michael very much, and she sounds like Michael, with that very soft voice." More recently, Jackson’s attorney, John Branca, also visited Bubbles again. "This was his second time to visit Bubbles, and Bubbles sat with him for a while," Ragan noted.