Michael Jackson’s autopsy revealed chilling details from mystery scars to a glued-on wig: “His hair had…”

At the time of his death in June 2009, Michael Jackson’s body was ravaged by surgeries, prescription drugs, and an apparent battle with anorexia

Michael Jackson's tragic death continues to be an intensely debated topic among the people! For the unversed, the King of Pop passed away at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009, in Los Angeles, California, after an acute propofol intoxication. However, when the iconic singer's autopsy report was revealed, it shed light on some chilling details about his death. As per a report by the New York Post, Jackson's body was found in horrible condition at the time of his death. His whole body was reportedly covered in scars. Along with this, Jackson also had several needle marks on his body, which were believed to be from painkiller injections.

At that time, a close source shared as per the outlet, “He was skin and bone, his hair had fallen out, and he had been eating nothing but pills when he died. Injection marks all over his body and the disfigurement caused by years of plastic surgery show he’d been in terminal decline for some years.” The report also stated that Jackson's stomach was nearly empty except for some pills, and his body dropped to 112 pounds. At the time of his death, Jackson was wearing a wig because his natural hair had been reduced to a “peach fuzz."

Jackson also allegedly had puncture wounds all over his thighs, hips, and shoulders that were thought to be from painkiller shots. On the other hand, Jackson also had four injection marks around his chest, most probably from attempts to stimulate his heart with some adrenaline. In addition to this, the report also mentioned that three of them punctured and injured his heart wall, meanwhile, the fourth one hit his ribs. The official autopsy report also specified that Jackson had suffered several fractured ribs while the medical staff was doing CPR during his final moments. In 1984, Jackson filmed a commercial for Pepsi, and his hair caught fire during the shoot. Unfortunately, Jackson sustained several burns, and he went completely bald. Furthermore, Jackson also had numerous scars on his body due to plastic surgeries.

For the unversed, let us share with you that Jackson's body underwent two autopsies: one was administered by the Los Angeles coroner, and a private one was conducted at the request of his family members. According to a report by The Guardian, the details of the autopsy carried out by the Los Angeles coroner were leaked and published by The Sun. Then, the media publication claimed that Jackson was nearly bald when he passed away. However, the coroner's office described the report as 'inaccurate.' Speaking of the report, LA County Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter said, “I don’t know where that information came from, or who that information came from. It is not accurate. Some of it is totally false."

As per CBS News, Jackson's overall health was fairly normal at the time of his death. After taking a closer look at the autopsy report, Dr. Zeev Kain, chairman of the University of California, Irvine’s anesthesiology department, shared, “His overall health was fine. The results are within normal limits.” Before his death, Jackson's personal doctor, Conrad Murray, gave him two sedatives to cure his insomnia, and following that, he never woke up.