Why homes on renovation shows might not be as perfect as they seem: Tips for homebuyers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Renovation shows often make any home look perfect, gorgeous in design, and with upscale finishes that may make you want to move into them straight away. What you see on television may be an illusion. Here are some of the reasons why these homes may not be perfect and how you can avoid potential pitfalls as a homebuyer. Renovations on TV shows are usually under time pressure, given the timelines of production. This often means there can be shortcuts taken in workmanship. As an example, contractors cannot take out the time to allow on-site materials to dry, such as paint or concrete. In due course of time, this can result in peeling of paint or wall cracks. For this, buying a renovated home after inquiring about the timeline and after a step-by-step renovation that has taken place is the best. This would be even better if you consider having a home inspector who is neutral and ensures everything was done right. Most home renovation shows have to deal with a particular budget; thus, not everything that is needed in the form of a repair or upgrade gets done. A home may get new kitchen cabinets and countertops but still remain with inefficient, old windows or a failing HVAC system that falls outside the budget to replace. To avoid this, request a detailed list of what was and was not renovated in the home. This will make it easier to see what could still need work and will allow you to budget for any additional upgrades or repairs.

Sometimes, to save money, renovation shows use cheaper materials that look great for the cameras but do not last long. You may discover that the beautiful hardwood floors are actually a low-quality laminate that scratches easily. Ask about the materials they used in the renovation. Look those materials up, where possible, to ensure that they are durable enough that they will last. You may want to think about changing some of those elements out, especially in places like flooring or countertops, with higher-quality versions if you plan to stay in the home for an extended period of time. Whereas the houses that feature on renovation shows are great and maybe a source of inspiration, you must remember that they are for entertainment purposes. As a homebuyer, it is important to look beyond cosmetic appeal and ensure that the home you are buying is indeed pretty but also well-constructed and functional for your needs.

‘Unsellable Houses’ twin sisters Lyndsay and Leslie Lamb reveal what makes a house ‘Unsellable’

Twin sisters Lyndsay and Leslie Lamb, stars of HGTV's 'Unsellable Houses’, have gained significant expertise in turning seemingly unsellable homes into marketable properties. They believe that what often makes a house "unsellable" is the lack of proper preparation and presentation. Many homeowners assume that just listing their home is enough, but in reality, they need to actively prepare their property to stand out in a competitive market.

One of the key mistakes the sisters pointed out to the Realtor is neglecting to make the house appealing to potential buyers. This involves updating key areas like the kitchen and bathrooms, which are always critical to buyers, regardless of the market conditions. Additionally, the Lamb sisters emphasize the importance of curb appeal and outdoor spaces, noting that in today’s market, buyers are increasingly drawn to homes with inviting outdoor areas.

Another factor that can make a house hard to sell is poor marketing. The sisters stress that the first impression, especially online, is crucial. A well-staged home with professional photos can make all the difference in attracting buyers. Lyndsay and Leslie also note that in a cooling market, buyers have more options and are less likely to settle, making it even more important for sellers to put in the effort to make their homes shine.

Which house was the most expensive on ‘Unsellable Houses’?

On HGTV's 'Unsellable Houses,' the most expensive home the twin sisters, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis ever worked on was a luxury property located in the Pacific Northwest. This home stood out not just because of its price but also due to the challenges it presented.

The house was initially listed at over a million dollars, which was far above the average price point the sisters usually deal with. The property was in a high-end neighborhood and had a lot of space, with several bedrooms, bathrooms, and a large, open kitchen. However, despite its size and location, the home had been sitting on the market for a long time with no serious offers.

Lyndsay and Leslie quickly realized that the home’s outdated design and lack of modern amenities were major turn-offs for potential buyers. To make the property more appealing, they decided to invest heavily in renovations. They updated the kitchen with high-end appliances, added luxurious touches to the bathrooms, and revamped the outdoor space to create an inviting area for entertainment. The transformation was stunning, and after the renovations, the house was re-listed at a significantly higher price. The sisters' efforts paid off when the home eventually sold for over its initial asking price, making it not only the most expensive project they've taken on but also one of their most successful.

